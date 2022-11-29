Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for possible Saturday afternoon showers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT SUMMARY. Good evening my friends! As we head into the overnight period, clouds will increase with overnight lows only falling as low as the mid-40s. A cold front is moving in and bringing these clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again Friday morning, then some rain chances for the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are going to tumble tonight with lows dipping down to the low 30s to upper 20s. Then we have a few showers possible Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dipping to the upper 20s to low 30s. Frost is likely, so protect the pets and plants.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooling off tonight with lows in the low 30s
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got cold weather back in the forecast with lows in the low 30s, highs reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Cold tonight with lows down into the low 30s and clear skies. Mid 50s for Thursday with sunny skies as high pressure builds...
WIS-TV
Harvest issues leading to Midlands Christmas tree shortage
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation and harvest issues are leading to a smaller crop of Christmas trees for Midlands families to choose from this holiday season. According to Bryan Price, owner of Price’s Tree Farm in Lexington, certain types of trees, including Fraser Firs, are not grown in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday. The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.
WIS-TV
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m. At around 7:20 a.m. SCDOT reported one...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Rosewood Merchants Tree Lighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Rosewood Merchant’s Association will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rosewood Community Church. You and your family can enjoy both the tree lighting ceremony and caroling on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be...
WIS-TV
The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is returning this Saturday. For the 69th time, the annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia. The festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. as entries from across the state gather at the intersection of Sumter St. and Laurel...
WIS-TV
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football Friday games are wrapping up across the Midlands and we have all the scores for you. See the live updating scoreboard by clicking here!. Don’t forget to tune in at 11 p.m. to catch all the action. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Regency Era Comes Alive at the Queens Ball of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You are cordially invited to attend the queen’s ball of Columbia, hosted by SJB Event Management. Lords and Ladies from near and far with gather to the Mansion on Blanding for a British Regency Era Themed event Saturday, December 10th at 9 p.m. The ball...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after the crash near exit 68. A crash on I-20W, exit 68 has caused two right lanes to close. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre presents ‘Hurricane Diane’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s hurricane season and “Hurricane Diane” is headed to Trustus Theatre. “Hurricane Diane” is an adult comedy that follows the greek god reincarnate of Dionysus “Diane” as she works to restore the world to its natural state. Diane finds herself...
WIS-TV
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
WIS-TV
Family loses pet in Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St. Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof. Two people managed...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gala for a Greener Midlands returns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is gearing up for the return of its largest “green” fundraiser that supports the non-profit’s litter prevention and beautification initiatives. It’s the first in-person event they have hosted since 2019. The gala is an opportunity to recognize volunteers...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking to recruit in the new year. On Jan. 7, 2023 the district’s recruitment event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It will be both online and in-person. Organizers are encouraging candidates to upload a resume prior to the event start.
WIS-TV
Sumter deputies searching for man possibly with dementia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who may have dementia. Officials said deputies are searching for 80-year-old Henry Dubose. Dubose was last seen during the early morning of Friday, December 2. Dubose’s vehicle was found in the Milford Plantation area,...
WIS-TV
Holiday Greetings 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with our sponsors this holiday season to make the end of the year a little brighter for the families of service members deployed overseas. The holiday greetings embedded below will air through the month of Dec. on air and on our digital...
