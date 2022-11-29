Read full article on original website
Eddie Jones’ tenure as England head coach has run its course – Ugo Monye
Ugo Monye believes Eddie Jones’ time as England head coach has “run its course” and urges the Rugby Football Union to be “bold” as they investigate a dismal Autumn Nations Series.Over the next two weeks Jones is the subject of a review led by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney that will decide if he still has a future at Twickenham having managed a solitary win against Japan across the four Tests.An emphatic 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday completed England’s worst year since 2008 with boos from the stands indicating that the patience of fans has run...
BBC
Siwan Lillicrap: Wales captain ends international career
Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has retired from the international game a month after the Rugby World Cup. The 35-year-old back rower made her debut against Ireland in 2016 and has made 51 international appearances. A talismanic leader, Lillicrap captained Wales since November 2019. She was also a driving force in...
BBC
Alex Moon: Northampton lock targets England World Cup place
Northampton lock Alex Moon is targeting a place at the 2023 World Cup after being inspired by seeing Alex Coles and Dave Ribbans play for England. His team-mates appeared for England in the Autumn Internationals. And Moon, 26, believes that if he can now surpass them at club level, there...
Soccer-'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.
World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales
England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
BBC
Scotland v England: 150 years on from the first international football game
Scotland's 7-2 victory in Glasgow in 1878. The Wembley Wizards' 5-1 triumph in 1928. The European record attendance of 149,415 at Hampden Park in 1937. Even England's Jimmy Greaves-inspired 9-3 drubbing of the Auld Enemy in 1961 - all largely forgotten in the mists of time. Other generations will have...
How to watch the England vs Wales World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere
Here's how to watch the England vs Wales World Cup 2022 game, from anywhere in the world.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales and England to go head to head in Group B
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales and England go head to head in a mouth-watering...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Mathew Leckie and Graham Arnold 'proud' as Socceroos advance
Australia forward Mathew Leckie and manager Graham Arnold say they are "proud" of their team after a 1-0 victory against Denmark at the World Cup. MATCH REPORT: Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand...
lastwordonsports.com
Autumn International Series: Springboks lay down World Cup marker
The Springboks have roared back into being one of the favorites for the World Cup next year. They utterly destroyed England at Twickenham on Saturday despite being at half-strength. They join Ireland and France as genuine contenders. There were upsets, led by Georgia’s memorable win over Wales, last-minute thrillers, and plenty of controversies. Charlie Inglefield looks over the contenders and the teams who have some serious work to do following the Autumn International Series.
Gareth Southgate and England thrive on trust and confidence in Qatar
Fans declined to turn on England after another tame first half against Wales and patience on and off the pitch proved key to eventually stylish progress
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wahbi Khazri gives Tunisia shock lead against France
Watch as Wahbi Khazri gives Tunisia a shock lead over France in their Group D match at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
