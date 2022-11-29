Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to gain more visitors with a solid website foundation
One of the critical components of any soon-to-be-booming online business is a beautifully built website. However, this beauty mustn’t be only skin deep, but also rely on its rock-solid foundation - namely, the place where it resides. If you’re running a brick-and-mortar store, expanding it online is an excellent...
TechRadar
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers
Top password management firm 1Password has just released a new “sign-in with” feature, which enables users to automatically save and fill in the logins they use for 3rd party "single sign-on" providers. Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into a variety of their accounts with just one...
TechRadar
How to choose a secure web gateway solution
A secure web gateway (SWG) (opens in new tab) is one of the most effective tools that businesses can use to defend their networks against online threats. An SWG like Perimeter 81 (opens in new tab), in combination with a firewall, can block traffic from malicious websites, limit data theft from a compromised network connection, and much more.
TechRadar
These are the file types most likely to be hiding malware
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That's according to HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022. Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” running its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded...
TechRadar
How to render in your favorite video editing software
Renders are so useful when working on a video editing project, especially if you’re having to deal with limited resources (low RAM, underpowered CPU, that sort of thing), or are applying complex effects or transitions to your clips. Usually, modern video editing software (and even free video editing software)...
TechRadar
IT managers think they have the right tech for hybrid working - but workers disagree
A huge proportion (78%) of IT decision makers (ITDMs) believe that their company provides sufficient equipment for hybrid working, whilst around 20% of employees appear to contradict this view by still using their own personal IT equipment for their job. Over 3000 people were surveyed by printer and camera maker...
TechRadar
Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month
Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
TechRadar
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
TechRadar
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users, and is buying a firm’s assets to make it happen. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier this week on the company website, Dropbox said it signed an agreement to acquire “several key assets” from Boxcryptor, a company that provides end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud backup services.
TechRadar
Is Malwarebytes trustworthy?
As digital technologies become more and more central to our lives, cybercriminals are continually refining their ways to exploit them. From phishing emails to malicious links and infected files, hackers often use modified versions of legitimate software to infiltrate victims' devices. The case of the cyber-mercenary group Bahamut was sadly just the last instance where fake VPN apps were used as the main vector of attacks.
TechRadar
Nearly half of all online trackers belong to Google
In news that shouldn’t shock anyone after TechRadar Pro reported similar statistics last year, Google’s web trackers have been found to make up half of all the trackers found online. Analyzing data from security visualisation company Lokker's latest biannual Online Data Privacy Report (opens in new tab), VPN...
TechRadar
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
TechRadar
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager
From monitoring performance to ending unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in Task Manager at some point - but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem. Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected with an issue that renders the Task...
TechRadar
Spotify Instafest: How to Create your dream festival lineup
Spotify Wrapped - the annual recap of your personal listening habits on the music-streaming platform - is a huge part of internet culture that has cemented itself as a much-anticipated part of the year for many music fans. The Wrapped roundups have flooded our feeds, with friends and family sharing...
TechRadar
Apple's App Store monopoly is not new, even if Elon Musk pretends it is
I like Apple App Store. It's like a superstore or even a Costco for Apps, not so much in price but in the vast quantities of everything. There are millions of apps across countless categories. You could lose yourself in the virtual aisles. Like most super systems, there's a rich...
TechRadar
AWS CEO: Embrace cloud and save your dollars…and possibly the world too
The CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has looked to appeal to businesses around the world in a bid to strengthen the status of the cloud even further. Speaking at the opening keynote of the company’s AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas, Adam Selipsky highlighted how utilizing the cloud can be useful for companies worried about their economic situation.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
TechRadar
The DJI Mini 3 has leaked – and it could be the best drone for beginners
The DJI Mini 3 drone is preparing for lift-off, according to some new leaked images – and it could replace the DJI Mini 2 as our top flying camera for beginners. The Mini 3 images have arrived courtesy of the Twitter account @DealsDrone (opens in new tab), which has become a reliable source of DJI leaks in recent years. And in the Tweet (below), the photos are accompanied by the words "DJI Mini 3 coming soon".
TechRadar
Windows 11 making you wait ages for files to copy? There’s a fix for that
Windows 11 users who have run into a problem whereby they’re finding that large files are copying really slowly will be pleased to hear that Microsoft has now fixed the issue. This issue affects Windows 11 22H2, and note that the fix is in place in the freshly released...
TechRadar
Windows, Chrome and Firefox zero-days exploited to spread malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) are saying that a commercial company from Spain developed an exploitation network (opens in new tab) for Windows, Chrome, and Firefox, and likely sold it to government entities sometime in the past. In a blog post published earlier this week, the...
Comments / 0