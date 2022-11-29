ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms expected overnight with threat of high winds, isolated tornado

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8dBG_0jQs2xhG00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday we will see gradual changes in the forecast with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening as a very strong cold front will move through the southeast likely producing severe storms across Mississippi and Alabama, a few which could produce tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) for severe weather across central Mississippi. Roughly from Natchez to Jackson to Tupelo, with the greatest risk. A few strong tornadoes can’t be ruled out in this region.

This front will continue to move eastward into the viewing area late Tuesday night, overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning we will see the strongest portion of this line as it becomes more linear in nature causing damaging winds along with an isolated tornado possible.

Once this system moves out, we clear out with a chilly, breezy Thursday as high pressure builds in. Brief cool spell doesn’t last long before temperatures are quickly back near 70 for the upcoming weekend with a few clouds.

