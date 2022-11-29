Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Spotify Instafest: How to Create your dream festival lineup
Spotify Wrapped - the annual recap of your personal listening habits on the music-streaming platform - is a huge part of internet culture that has cemented itself as a much-anticipated part of the year for many music fans. The Wrapped roundups have flooded our feeds, with friends and family sharing...
TechRadar
How to render in your favorite video editing software
Renders are so useful when working on a video editing project, especially if you’re having to deal with limited resources (low RAM, underpowered CPU, that sort of thing), or are applying complex effects or transitions to your clips. Usually, modern video editing software (and even free video editing software)...
TechRadar
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers
Top password management firm 1Password has just released a new “sign-in with” feature, which enables users to automatically save and fill in the logins they use for 3rd party "single sign-on" providers. Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into a variety of their accounts with just one...
TechRadar
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
TechRadar
Realme GT 3: what we want to see
The Realme GT line excels at offering high-end features for a fraction of the price. These phones do this so well that they’re sometimes contenders for our best Android phones and even best phones lists, so we’re looking forward to the Realme GT 3. We might not have...
TechRadar
Nearly half of all online trackers belong to Google
In news that shouldn’t shock anyone after TechRadar Pro reported similar statistics last year, Google’s web trackers have been found to make up half of all the trackers found online. Analyzing data from security visualisation company Lokker's latest biannual Online Data Privacy Report (opens in new tab), VPN...
TechRadar
Want a Steam Deck? Valve might give you one for free if you watch The Game Awards
Valve is giving away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022. To win one you just have to register for its competition and watch along. And we’re not just talking about the base model. People who tune into the show on 4.30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30am GMT on December 9 have a chance to win the top-end Steam Deck model, which normally costs $649 / £569 and comes with 512GB of SSD storage.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone must stop fighting the same boring battle
Phones aren’t boring, it’s the fight that’s boring. If I had to prewrite stories for the next major phone launches, I could get them more than half right. Samsung will make phones with more cameras and talking features that nobody wants. Apple will make thinner phones with improved cameras and not enough features everybody wants. The same boring battle, fought by the best phones every year.
TechRadar
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
TechRadar
Apple's App Store monopoly is not new, even if Elon Musk pretends it is
I like Apple App Store. It's like a superstore or even a Costco for Apps, not so much in price but in the vast quantities of everything. There are millions of apps across countless categories. You could lose yourself in the virtual aisles. Like most super systems, there's a rich...
TechRadar
How to gain more visitors with a solid website foundation
One of the critical components of any soon-to-be-booming online business is a beautifully built website. However, this beauty mustn’t be only skin deep, but also rely on its rock-solid foundation - namely, the place where it resides. If you’re running a brick-and-mortar store, expanding it online is an excellent...
TechRadar
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller vs 8BitDo Ultimate: which pad should you buy?
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the 8BitDo Ultimate are the two best controllers available for the Nintendo Switch console. One is Nintendo’s official option, while the other is a high-quality third-party pad from a manufacturer with a proven track record. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller could easily be...
TechRadar
Huawei's latest smartwatch comes with a secret pair of earbuds
Huawei has unveiled an all-new gadget that merges two wearables – a smartwatch and wireless earbuds – into one unlikely combo. The not-so-creatively named Huawei Watch Buds will provide users with all the benefits of a smartwatch – being a device that’s both a timepiece and fitness tracker – while also serving as a handy case for their earbuds. When you want to listen to some tunes, you just have to lift the face of the watch up and take out the buds hidden inside.
TechRadar
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager
From monitoring performance to ending unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in Task Manager at some point - but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem. Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected with an issue that renders the Task...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
TechRadar
4K vs 2K monitor: which monitor is right for your needs
As a rule of thumb, everyone needs a monitor. It’s the thing that you look at when you use your computer and choosing the right one is important — especially if you spend eight (or more) hours a day staring at it. But which one is best for you?
TechRadar
Nvidia GTX 1060 is no longer the most popular GPU on Steam... but its successor might surprise you
Nvidia’s GTX 1650 is now the most popular graphics card used by gamers on Steam, ousting the GTX 1060 from the top spot, according to Valve’s latest hardware survey that scrutinizes the specs of a sample of its users. This is a big deal because the GTX 1060...
TechRadar
Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
TechRadar
The DJI Mini 3 has leaked – and it could be the best drone for beginners
The DJI Mini 3 drone is preparing for lift-off, according to some new leaked images – and it could replace the DJI Mini 2 as our top flying camera for beginners. The Mini 3 images have arrived courtesy of the Twitter account @DealsDrone (opens in new tab), which has become a reliable source of DJI leaks in recent years. And in the Tweet (below), the photos are accompanied by the words "DJI Mini 3 coming soon".
TechRadar
Absurd Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bugs: from windmill arms to invisible bikes
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s recent release has fans of the series talking – but not necessarily for the right reasons. Comb the Twitter feeds of tech-savvy Pokémon trainers, who have already begun their journey in Paldea, and you’ll find a mixed bag of reviews. Among the usual cute Pokémon clips and thoughtful opinions are examples of some of the most outlandish Pokémon bugs ever seen in the 26-year-old series to date – some of which we’ve experienced ourselves. In her Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review, TRG’s Cat Bussell said the games were “replete with framerate drops, performance issues, and more than the occasional bug.”
Comments / 0