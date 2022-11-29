ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 2

 

abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
EPHRATA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 more people apprehended in multi-county drug bust

READING, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities set out seeking to arrest 27 people in connection with the operation of what they described as a large-scale drug trafficking organization. As of Friday afternoon, all but seven of them had been apprehended. Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

27 defendants charged in major multi-county drug ring

READING, Pa. — Investigators dub it "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." "Today, 27 defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated in Berks and Montgomery counties and other surrounding counties," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said during a news conference in Reading on Thursday. With the...
READING, PA
WBRE

Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers made an arrest after a chase led them to a man they say was wanted by his parole officer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Frackville, ignored […]
FRACKVILLE, PA
bctv.org

27 Charged with Large-Scale Drug Trafficking in Berks, Surrounding Counties

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. Individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

