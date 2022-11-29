Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Sight and Sound Theatre: ‘Moses’ Takes the Stage in 2023familyfunpa.comLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
Man arrested following standoff in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to a home along Rauschs Road near Orwigsburg around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the 63-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at another person. The man then locked himself inside. A few hours later, he came out and fired at officers, but no...
WGAL
Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Video recorded on victim's phone before his murder in Montco leads to arrest in Bucks Co.: Officials
According to police, the victim's iPhone was still recording video when detectives found it at the murder scene. Investigators reviewed the video and then made an arrest.
Pa. man who confessed to police after killing his girlfriend gets life sentence
SUNBURY – The Shamokin man who went to police and confessed he had killed his girlfriend of six years has been sentenced to life in prison. The sentence Northumberland County Judge Charles H. Saylor handed down Thursday for Andre A. Stone, 40, was expected because it is mandatory for first-degree murder.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men charged in shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Two men have been identified and charged in the Walmart parking lot shooting that happened at the back end of the store's parking lot on the 700 block of Airport Road in Hazle Township at 1:40 p.m. Friday afternoon. Juan J. Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez,...
abc27.com
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman facing charges for double fatal Route 30 crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster city woman is facing charges after a preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday in regard to an August 2021 Route 30 crash that killed two people and severely injured two others. Whitney Webb faces a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury...
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 more people apprehended in multi-county drug bust
READING, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities set out seeking to arrest 27 people in connection with the operation of what they described as a large-scale drug trafficking organization. As of Friday afternoon, all but seven of them had been apprehended. Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced...
WFMZ-TV Online
27 defendants charged in major multi-county drug ring
READING, Pa. — Investigators dub it "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." "Today, 27 defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated in Berks and Montgomery counties and other surrounding counties," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said during a news conference in Reading on Thursday. With the...
Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers made an arrest after a chase led them to a man they say was wanted by his parole officer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Frackville, ignored […]
bctv.org
27 Charged with Large-Scale Drug Trafficking in Berks, Surrounding Counties
Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. Individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
2 hurt in Pa. shooting that followed a fight between father, son: state police
Two people were shot and another arrested after an argument that morphed into a shooting overnight Sunday in Schuylkill County, authorities said. Aaron Hopkins, 24, shot a 52-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old man in the abdomen around 12:56 a.m. in a Wayne Township home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Comments / 2