Penn State and the Rose Bowl shake up bowl projections; Lions send out transfer portal offers, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more on the Lions’ bid to appear in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2016, plus a look at two new offers the Lions extended to prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. Talks and reporting about Penn State jumping...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0): Players to know and keys to victory in 6A football semifinals
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Southern Columbia’s Barnes, Wisloski run wild against Trinity in Class 2A football semifinal
SELINSGROVE – It should be noted that Southern Columbia has claimed the last five PIAA Class 2A football titles. And despite Trinity’s grit and determination Friday, nothing was going to stand in the Tigers’ way of running back to Pa.’s championship round.
Greencastle boys basketball drops Mifflin County in James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament
In the opening round of the James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament, Greencastle (1-0) picked up a 65-54 victory against Mifflin County (0-1) Friday. The Huskies kept within striking distance throughout, but the Blue Devils pulled away with a 16-7 fourth-quarter rally. Conner Wright and Eli Sterling powered the Blue Devils offensively....
Central Dauphin girls drop season opener to Central York in Penn Manor tourney
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team dropped it season-opening game to Central York, 58-32, Friday night in the opening round of the Penn Manor Tip-Off Tournament. The Rams (0-1) will face host Penn Manor (0-1) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game. Central York was led by Marley Bond (17...
Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team topples Mifflin County in season-opener
Rylee Henson netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 47-43 victory over Mifflin County Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Blue Devils brought a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and sealed the deal by making 7-of-9 free throws down...
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
Pa. woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party: report
According to WJAC, police said a Clearfield County woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police said Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. It all happened...
11 arrested at a sobriety checkpoint
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say 11 people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints set over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, over the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in Lycoming County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, 11 DUI arrests along with multiple summary traffic citations were made. […]
Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for providing drugs that caused a death
MIDDLEBURG - A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 5½ to 11 years in state prison for providing the drugs that caused the death of a man last year in Shamokin Dam. Jose Jomar Mercado-Flores, 27, who had pleaded guilty to a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, also is required to pay restitution of $6,637 for funeral expenses.
CBD store opens in Cumberland County
A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
Bail remains high for Pa. man with two PFAs who told troopers he would not give up his guns
MUNCY-A Lycoming County man, who told state police when he was served with two protection from abuse orders he would never give up his guns, will remain in jail unless he posts $260,000 bail. Senior District Judge Allen P. Page III Friday found Nathan Allen Minier a danger to the...
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
Six injured in violent crash involving passenger van, tractor-trailer in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE — Six adults were injured Tuesday night in a violent crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Montoursville borough police have released few details about the 9:20 p.m. crash that involved a 14-passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck. There were nine passengers in the van, six of whom...
Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors
The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
