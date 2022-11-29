ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WBRE

11 arrested at a sobriety checkpoint

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say 11 people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints set over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, over the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in Lycoming County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, 11 DUI arrests along with multiple summary traffic citations were made. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

CBD store opens in Cumberland County

A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors

The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy