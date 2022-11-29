Read full article on original website
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Elite Daily
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
travelnoire.com
Woman Who Was Actually A Pilot, Mistaken For Flight Attendant By Airport Employee
A pilot named Sabrina, or @sabrinaleej on Tiktok, shared a story about how she was mistaken for a flight attendant by an unaware airport employee. She posted a video on the social media platform. Sabrina might have let it go if it had happened once or twice. But the caption...
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
4 of my favorite booking tricks to get cheap flights
For a long time, I have been perfecting my strategies in search of cheap flights. Here are the best techniques I use.
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Is there a best day to book flights? No, but there are great services for finding cheap airfare
There's a long-standing travel myth that some days are better to book flights than others. While that's not true, there are services that can help you to find cheap airfare. Here are some of our favorites.
JetBlue London Flight Success Solidifies European Expansion
Thrillist
Get Roundtrip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500
If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
A new way to skip the line: Electronic bag tags are now available on Alaska Airlines
Some Alaska frequent flyers now have access to electronic bag tags, which will become more widely available to all the airlines' passengers in 2023.
Review: American Airlines A321T Main Cabin Extra (JFK-LAX)
American Airlines’ premium transcontinental service onboard the Airbus A321T offers additional amenities over AA’s other domestic economy class flights and proved an efficient way to travel from New York to Los Angeles in Main Cabin Extra with a bit of extra legroom. American Airlines A321T Main Cabin Extra...
Steph Curry quietly sells Atherton mansion off market
Curry also purchased the home off market, reportedly for $31 million.
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
How I used my credit card’s trip insurance to save nearly $300 after my flight home was delayed
If your flight gets delayed — or worse, canceled — you can often rely on your credit card's built-in protections to make sure you're not out added expenses. Here's how one traveler saved $273.
