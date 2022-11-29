ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Ed Burman will remain acting police chief in Wayland after Gibbons resignation

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

WAYLAND Ed Burman will continue serving as acting chief of the Police Department while town officials decide on a permanent replacement for outgoing Chief Sean Gibbons.

Last Saturday, the Select Board released a statement that Gibbons, after reaching a settlement agreement with the town, will resign from the department effective Dec. 20.

Gibbons has been on paid administrative leave since March 31. Burman, who started as a lieutenant with the department after coming over from Ashland earlier that month, has been acting chief since that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v1Nd_0jQs2GBN00

Acting Town Manager John Bugbee said Monday that will remain the case going forward.

"I can tell you that Mr. Burman will continue to serve as acting chief until such time that the town makes a decision on how to best make a permanent appointment to that position," Bugbee said.

He said there is no time frame for that to happen.

Police chief resigns: Sean Gibbons reaches settlement agreement with the Town of Wayland

Burman has been a police officer since 1994. He started in Framingham, where he was a patrol officer, school resource officer and assistance safety officer. He moved to the Ashland Police Department in 2013, where he reached a rank of sergeant.

He is also a registered nurse.

Burman was honored by the Ashland Board of Health last year with its Mary Mortensen Public Health Award for leading the town's efforts COVID-19 response.

He was also previously awarded the Framingham Police Department's Life Safety Award in 2010, which is given to officers who save a life through medical intervention.

Burman honored: Ashland sergeant recognized by Board of Health for efforts leading COVID-19 response

Gibbons has been with the Wayland Police Department since 2002. He previously worked at the Sturbridge Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. He was appointed Wayland's chief last December.

The Select Board said in its statement that since Gibbons had seven days to back out of the agreement, it would not comment during that time period. Members said they will release the agreement after the seven days, presumably this Saturday.

The Select Board has not disclosed why Gibbons was placed on leave. In a March 31 email from Stephen Crane, who was then acting town manager, Gibbons was informed that he was being placed on leave "pending an investigation of your performance as an employee of the town of Wayland."

Gibbons could not be reached for comment.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
WEYMOUTH, MA
mspnews.org

Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training

Inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Begins Training. Newly Established Cadet Program Advances Diversity Recruitment Strategy. FRAMINGHAM– The inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program began its four-week training course at the State Police Academy in New Braintree on Monday, November 28, 2022. A key provision in the landmark police reform legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker, the first-ever State Police Cadet Program is a comprehensive on-the-job training initiative to introduce the next generation of diverse candidates to the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career in law enforcement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
universalhub.com

Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules

A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Fatal shooting of man in Derry was justified, investigators say

CONCORD, N.H. — Three police officers and a Derry man were justified in shooting and killing a man in April, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot and killed on April 9. The attorney general's office released its findings Tuesday in its investigation into whether his shooting was justified.
DERRY, NH
CBS Boston

Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
MILFORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy