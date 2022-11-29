Read full article on original website
Related
How to Use Armor Plates When Sprinting in Warzone 2
One of the more common gripes that players hopping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have had so far has been the nerf to sprinting while using armor plates. In addition to this, Infinity Ward has slowed down the game in many other departments, such as making reloaded canceling more precise and removing slide canceling from the game altogether. As such, here's a breakdown of how to use armor plates while sprinting in Warzone 2.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
Perk Glitch Gives Players Unlimited UAVs in Warzone 2
Yet another glitch has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, this time allowing players to essentially get unlimited UAVs during matches. The exploit was recently shared online by Warzone content creators JGOD and Metaphor, who showcased how broken the glitch can be at the moment. Warzone Infinite UAV...
ComicBook
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
5 Things We Want in Fortnite Chapter 4
A new chapter is making its way to Fortnite and here are the five things that we want the team at Epic Games to introduce. Fortnite Chapter 3 already did a phenomenal job flipping the script on the franchise. Entertaining and useful mobility items such as the Grapple Glove and the popular chrome mechanic have reinvigorated the game for many users. Not only that, but collaborations with major IP such as Dragon Ball and Rocket League generated plenty of interest.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
When Do Stats Come Out in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of when stats are set to come out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
Is Warzone 2 Cross Platform?
Warzone 2 has cross platform play for those wanting to game with friends on other consoles or computer. You can also turn off the feature.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Double XP on PS5 Expire?
Another Double XP event has begun for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players. As of Wednesday, PlayStation 5 users can take advantage of this opportunity for extra XP — but when will it expire?. Typically, Call of Duty's Double XP events run for a full weekend, but this...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Release Date
With Fortnite Chapter 3 reaching its epic conclusion, many fans are left wondering when Chapter 4 of the acclaimed franchise will release. With a brand new chapter on the horizon, Fortnite fans have begun speculating what they might be expecting once it releases. Previous seasons and chapters have brought radical changes to the Fortnite experience that have affected both gameplay and in-game visuals.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Content Revealed
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is just about to get started and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed its upcoming content lineup. As promised, a new Tank Hero map, 30+ skins, Battle Pass and a Mythic skin are set to headline the new Season 2 offerings. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 2 content in Overwatch 2.
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: All Legend and Weapon Skins
Respawn Entertainment's brand-new Wintertide Collection Event is slated to get started very soon in Apex Legends: Eclipse, bringing players a breadth of new holiday-themed cosmetics to collect. Here's a breakdown of all of the skins that players can pick up during the Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event. Apex Legends Wintertide...
Catalyst Abilities Tweaked, Lifetime KD/R Stats and Broken Moon Areas Fixed in Nov. 30 Apex Legends Update
Respawn Entertainment has released its latest update for Apex Legends: Eclipse, adjusting some of the dynamics with Catalyst's kit, as well as fixing an issue affecting lifetime KD/R stats for some players from communicating in-game, numerous spots on Broken Moon and several other bugs. Here's a breakdown of the Nov....
When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale?
Wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to reach its finale? Look no further, we've got the full breakdown of this chapter's conclusion. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a truly memorable time for fans of the series. Players have been able to web swing around a flipped Battle Island, joined the resistance, experience good vibes, and dealt with a chrome invasion in this epic chapter. Not only that, Epic Games continued their impressive run including jaw-dropping guest characters and iconic items from beloved franchises. Fans have had a great time, but all good things must come to end.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0