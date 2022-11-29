Read full article on original website
How to Use Armor Plates When Sprinting in Warzone 2
One of the more common gripes that players hopping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have had so far has been the nerf to sprinting while using armor plates. In addition to this, Infinity Ward has slowed down the game in many other departments, such as making reloaded canceling more precise and removing slide canceling from the game altogether. As such, here's a breakdown of how to use armor plates while sprinting in Warzone 2.
Why is Warzone 2 So Laggy?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many seem to be having performance issues considering the new live-service game has only been out for roughly two weeks. For those looking to get a smooth experience in the new game, here's a...
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
Perk Glitch Gives Players Unlimited UAVs in Warzone 2
Yet another glitch has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, this time allowing players to essentially get unlimited UAVs during matches. The exploit was recently shared online by Warzone content creators JGOD and Metaphor, who showcased how broken the glitch can be at the moment. Warzone Infinite UAV...
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Included in PlayStation Plus?
Wondering if Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is included in the PlayStation Plus subscription? Here's what you need to know.
When Do Stats Come Out in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of when stats are set to come out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Release Date: When is it?
Now that we're weeks into the inaugural season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the Season 1 Reloaded update will drop. A staple of the Call of Duty content calendar, Reloaded — commonly referred to as the mid-season...
League of Legends Prime Gaming December 2022 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends' Prime Gaming Capsule is now available to players from Nov. 29 until Dec. 28, giving players 350 RP, an unowned 1,350 RP Skin Permanent, five Mythic Essence, and more. League of Legends fans that have Prime Gaming are rushing to the site to claim their Prime Gaming...
How to Watch Call of Duty League 2023: Opening Weekend, Twitch Drops
The Call of Duty League announced Dec. 1 that the 2023 season would be streamed on Twitch. The league was previously broadcasted on YouTube, but the 2023 season kicks off a new era on Twitch. The league will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Fans can also watch the broadcast on the Call of Duty League website.
Iron Treads Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
After completing the main storyline, trainers are able to encounter Iron Treads in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Catalyst Abilities Tweaked, Lifetime KD/R Stats and Broken Moon Areas Fixed in Nov. 30 Apex Legends Update
Respawn Entertainment has released its latest update for Apex Legends: Eclipse, adjusting some of the dynamics with Catalyst's kit, as well as fixing an issue affecting lifetime KD/R stats for some players from communicating in-game, numerous spots on Broken Moon and several other bugs. Here's a breakdown of the Nov....
Rostrum of Transformation Locations Dragonflight
Looking to customize your Dragonflight Mounts with a Rostrum of Transformation? Here's where you can find each one.
Is The Callisto Protocol a Sequel to Dead Space?
The Callisto Protocol has striking similarities to the Dead Space franchise.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Double XP on PS5 Expire?
Another Double XP event has begun for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players. As of Wednesday, PlayStation 5 users can take advantage of this opportunity for extra XP — but when will it expire?. Typically, Call of Duty's Double XP events run for a full weekend, but this...
How to Get Black Scales Highland Drake in Dragonflight
Looking to get hold of the Highland Drake: Black Scales item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? We've got you covered.
Is Warzone 2 Cross Platform?
Warzone 2 has cross platform play for those wanting to game with friends on other consoles or computer. You can also turn off the feature.
LA Thieves Warzone Skin Climbs Steam Charts
It looks like LA Thieves fans have made their presence known, as the team's latest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 skins have reached impressive heights on the Steam charts. For $9.99 USD fans can purchase Call of Duty League Team Packs that contain the following: male and female operator skins in home and away outfits, weapon camos, calling cards, stickers, and emblems. Players will be able to represent any team in the upcoming 2023 season. Amongst those teams is the LA Thieves.
5 Things We Want in Fortnite Chapter 4
A new chapter is making its way to Fortnite and here are the five things that we want the team at Epic Games to introduce. Fortnite Chapter 3 already did a phenomenal job flipping the script on the franchise. Entertaining and useful mobility items such as the Grapple Glove and the popular chrome mechanic have reinvigorated the game for many users. Not only that, but collaborations with major IP such as Dragon Ball and Rocket League generated plenty of interest.
League of Legends Heartsteel Balance Changes
The item Heartsteel is currently set to receive balance changes in League of Legends' ARAM mode and will be taken a look at for Summoner's Rift. With preseason 2023 adding various new features and items to League of Legends, many players feel like some of these items are overpowered. One of the newest items added, a tank item named Heartsteel, is currently one of the best items in League of Legends. Heartsteel is a part of many high win rate builds, leaving many players to wonder if the item will be receiving a nerf in the future.
