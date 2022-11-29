Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
BlackRock lost $24M in FTX collapse
BlackRock‘s CEO Larry Fink revealed that the asset manager had invested $24 million in FTX, which it considers lost. Fink added that the investment was small and not part of Blackrock’s core business. Fink confirmed the loss on Nov. 30 during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Sorkin.
cryptoslate.com
Shady meme coins blamed for spike in dead crypto projects in 2021
CoinGecko compiled dead token data on its platform since 2014, showing that 2021 was the biggest year for deactivated coins, coming in with 3,322 projects folding. Unusually, deep within crypto winter, the number of dead tokens for the current year is significantly fewer than the prior year, at 951. 947...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: November closes as one of the worst months for ETH or BTC, SBF claims the FTX collapse was a mistake
The biggest news in the crypto-verse for Dec. 1 includes November finishing as the second-worst month for Bitcoin and fourth-worst for Ethereum, SBF shifting blame to Alameda Research for the FTX collapse, and 15 million Bitcoin retreating to self-custody wallets, leaving only 22% of total supply liquid. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
cryptoslate.com
Kraken to layoff 1,100 people to ‘adapt to current market conditions’
U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken has announced laying off 1,100 staff members, equating to 30% of its workforce, as a response to weathering crypto winter. The blog post, signed by CEO Jesse Powell, expressed regret in arriving at this decision. However, Powell said it was necessary to “adapt to current market conditions.”
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
cryptoslate.com
SBF shifts blame to Alameda, claims ‘I didn’t knowingly commingle funds’
Speaking live at the New York Times Dealbook event, Sam Bankman-Fried declared that he did not “knowingly commingle funds.”. “I was surprised just how big Alameda’s position was… I wasn’t trying to commingle funds.”. When asked how he can accept the difference between his prior statement...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – DEC. 1: Top 10 cryptocurrencies record mixed market performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $3.99 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $857.03 billion — down 0.41% from $861.02 billion over the reporting period. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased by 0.64% to $327.06 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.20% to $157.74...
cryptoslate.com
Solana crashes 55% in November but NFT trades still booming
Solana has been on a downtrend since the collapse of FTX, as investors have been selling their SOL holdings due to its connection with the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto empire. According to CryptoSlate data, SOL was one of the worst-performing digital assets in the last 30 days. The digital asset is down over 55% and trading at $13.85 as of press time.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls 1.4% after US payroll data, FTX Japan works to offer liquidity
The biggest news in the crypto-verse for Dec. 2 includes Bitcoin’s negative 1.4% reaction to the U.S. payroll data, FTX Japan’s efforts to bring liquidity back, and Binance’s $3 million freezing as a precaution after the Ankr protocol got exploited. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The U.S. Bureau of...
cryptoslate.com
Telegram to build non-custodial wallets and decentralized exchanges, says CEO Pavel Durov
Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, announced that the company would launch a range of decentralized cryptocurrency products, including a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a non-custodial wallet. The CEO made the announcement on Wednesday via his Telegram channel amid the ongoing crisis following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.
cryptoslate.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says SBF should be jailed
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz called the FTX debacle “a crisis of confidence” during an exclusive CNBC interview where he claimed the incident had created a deficit of trust across financial markets. Novogratz described the personality of SBF as delusion and one prone to grandiosity while calling out...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin records the largest miner outflow to wallets in 2 years
Miners are still facing the worst of the crypto market’s turmoil, with profits down by 80% from top levels. In the wake of mounting capitulation pressure, the Poolin multi-asset mining platform recorded the single largest miner outflow from wallets in 2-years, involving 10,000 Bitcoins. Poolin, a popular mining pool,...
cryptoslate.com
Mythbusting Solana – downtime, competition and technology with Matt Sorg of Solana Foundation – SlateCast #38
Solana Foundation‘s Product and Technology Leader, Matt Sorg, talked to CryptoSlate’s Akiba about Solana and its future in the crypto sphere. Akiba started by asking what attracted Sorg to Solana. As a response, Sorg said that he believed Solana to be a lot more different than other protocols in terms of technology, scalability, and future potential. He said:
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum accumulation trend hits new highs following FTX implosion
Ethereum whales and sharks have been accumulating Ether (ETH) at a record rate since the FTX crash, Santiment reported on Nov. 30. The market intelligence platform revealed that wallets holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH had reached a 20-month high. A Nov. 23 tweet from the firm said the last time these wallets accumulated this aggressively; ETH rallied by up to 50%.
cryptoslate.com
XeggeX sets industry standards for exchange transparency
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. The recent collapse of the FTX exchange has made transparency a crucial topic in the crypto community. For a long time, several stakeholders have been advocating for more openness in exchanges. The incident has led many exchanges to provide their Proof of Reserves. But in most cases, the exchanges only shared proof of assets without corresponding proof of liabilities. Fortunately, XeggeX is taking a different path.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin’s 1.7% inflation rate performs better than the Fed’s 2% target
The Bitcoin inflation rate fell from 50% in 2011 to 4% in 2020 prior to the halving and now stands at 1.7%, a figure way below the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary inflation rate target of 2%. While the rate demonstrates Bitcoin’s rapid and mainstream adoption, the digital currency’s fundamentals...
cryptoslate.com
Fastest rate of change: 15M BTC goes into self custody
Nearly 78% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply is illiquid, according to Glassnode on-chain data analyzed by Cryptoslate, leaving less than 22% of all mined BTC moving around and exchanging hands. The metrics show investors have been pulling their digital assets away from exchanges and storing them in custodial wallets,...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Billionaire hedge fund managers aren't letting a bear market stop them from buying up stocks that pay huge dividend yields.
cryptoslate.com
BTC maximalists up in arms after Casa adds ETH
Bitcoin maximalists reacted negatively to the news of Casa unveiling a new app with Ethereum support. The custodial service has been storing Bitcoin since it started, hence, BTC proponents feel betrayed by the move. Casa will unveil the new version in January 2023, where users will have the luxury to...
Comments / 0