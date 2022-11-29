Read full article on original website
WNMT AM 650
Duluth Winter Village At The DECC
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Winter Village returns this weekend on Harbor Drive just outside the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. This outdoor and indoor event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a-m until 5 p-m each day. Designed to support small businesses while celebrating the holiday season, the...
WNMT AM 650
Nurses Vote To Authorize A Strike
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Once again, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) have voted to approve a strike at hospitals in the Twin Ports, Two Harbors and the Twin Cities. The strike authorization comes after eight months of negotiations with hospital executives have failed to reach an agreement.
WNMT AM 650
Julebyen Christmas Market In Knife River
KNIFE RIVER, MN (KDAL) – The annual Julebyen Christmas Market is being held on Saturday and Sunday in Knife River. The event features indoor and outdoor markets with hand-made gifts and decorations for the holidays. There is plenty of Scandinavian and other foods available and you can find out...
WNMT AM 650
