Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI
December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing makes generous donation to Wreaths Across America
West Bend, WI – A nice donation from the team at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing to Wreaths Across America. Members of the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post accepted the generous gift from Bill and Laurie Rate. This is the fourth year the Allenton Post has participated...
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
REAL ESTATE | Open house December 2-4 at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Join us for an open house at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend. Best house in Washington County. Exquisite, bright and well-maintained colonial sits high over acres with a pond and woods. The home is in desirable West Bend neighborhood. Inside, natural light though...
VIDEO | Come join ‘Walk with us Wednesday’ at Horizon Outfitters in Hartford, WI
The walk will start from the storefront and go along the Mill Pond, through Rotary and Willowbrook Parks. Walk a little, walk a lot, just come walk with us. Bring your strollers, walkers, pets, friends and most importantly, yourselves. We look forward to seeing you there!. *This is not a...
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather
December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family talks future of Waukesha Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During Jessob Reisbeck's interview with the family of Jackson Sparks, they talked about the upcoming Waukesha parade. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was one of the six people who was killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade last year. Countless people were affected forever by the...
Part 2 | Homeschooling newcomers find the keys to educational success
West Bend, WI – While homeschooling veterans in the community may have an abundance of experience to share, a local family has taken its first steps into home education and found it to be a perfect fit. Katrina Sickler of West Bend and her husband, Jason, of West Bend,...
The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer
Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
Ozaukee County’s New Sheriff Sworn In
There’s a new sheriff in town – actually, in Ozaukee County. Newly-elected Sheriff Christy Knowles was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Sandy Williams to her new position on Tuesday. She was elected to the post on November 8th, and will replace Sheriff James Johnson who did not run for another term.
Man gifted money for truck after friend's crowdfunding effort
MILWAUKEE - It's the season of giving, and one Bay View small business owner said he is blown away by how many people stepped up to help him help a friend. Caleb Nickel owns Ormson Supply, a vintage furniture and clothing shop. The aisles are full of treasures. "Started out...
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
