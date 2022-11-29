ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI

December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family talks future of Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During Jessob Reisbeck's interview with the family of Jackson Sparks, they talked about the upcoming Waukesha parade. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was one of the six people who was killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade last year. Countless people were affected forever by the...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Part 2 | Homeschooling newcomers find the keys to educational success

West Bend, WI – While homeschooling veterans in the community may have an abundance of experience to share, a local family has taken its first steps into home education and found it to be a perfect fit. Katrina Sickler of West Bend and her husband, Jason, of West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
97ZOK

The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer

Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
whbl.com

Ozaukee County’s New Sheriff Sworn In

There’s a new sheriff in town – actually, in Ozaukee County. Newly-elected Sheriff Christy Knowles was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Sandy Williams to her new position on Tuesday. She was elected to the post on November 8th, and will replace Sheriff James Johnson who did not run for another term.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man gifted money for truck after friend's crowdfunding effort

MILWAUKEE - It's the season of giving, and one Bay View small business owner said he is blown away by how many people stepped up to help him help a friend. Caleb Nickel owns Ormson Supply, a vintage furniture and clothing shop. The aisles are full of treasures. "Started out...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI

