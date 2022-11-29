ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenton, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI

December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Cedar Community’s Marketing team wins two 2022 National Aster Awards | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – “Cedar Community is honored to be recognized nationally in marketing and advertising among our long-term healthcare peers. It is truly a testament to our Cedar Community marketing champions who support the mission of the organization every day–providing talent, expertise, and a passion for what they do,” said Sarah Malchow, vice president of development.
WEST BEND, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022

Kewaskum, WI – The annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022. The theme is “Christmas in the Tropics”. THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE! Here is the. information you and your group will need for the parade. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family talks future of Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During Jessob Reisbeck's interview with the family of Jackson Sparks, they talked about the upcoming Waukesha parade. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was one of the six people who was killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade last year. Countless people were affected forever by the...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
PEWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc

A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant

The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible

RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Daughter starts business after father diagnosed with illness

MILWAUKEE — When Natalie Estrada’s father was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago, she wanted to step up and help pay for his medical bills. She took her mother’s special recipes for aguas frescas and started a business called Doña Eva’s Aguas Frescas. Aguas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
MILWAUKEE, WI

