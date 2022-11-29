Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI
December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Open house December 2-4 at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Join us for an open house at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend. Best house in Washington County. Exquisite, bright and well-maintained colonial sits high over acres with a pond and woods. The home is in desirable West Bend neighborhood. Inside, natural light though...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Cedar Community’s Marketing team wins two 2022 National Aster Awards | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – “Cedar Community is honored to be recognized nationally in marketing and advertising among our long-term healthcare peers. It is truly a testament to our Cedar Community marketing champions who support the mission of the organization every day–providing talent, expertise, and a passion for what they do,” said Sarah Malchow, vice president of development.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Allenton American Legion Post accepts generous donation from Slinger High School
Allenton, WI – The Allenton Fohl-Martin American Legion Post 483 will be participating in the National Wreaths Across AmericaTM (WAA) on December 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. This week the local group received several strong donations. Slinger High School presented a check for over $700 to the group. “The...
wxerfm.com
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022
Kewaskum, WI – The annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022. The theme is “Christmas in the Tropics”. THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE! Here is the. information you and your group will need for the parade. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family talks future of Waukesha Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During Jessob Reisbeck's interview with the family of Jackson Sparks, they talked about the upcoming Waukesha parade. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was one of the six people who was killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade last year. Countless people were affected forever by the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather
December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
discoverhometown.com
Nino’s Italian Bakery family to return as vendor at Falls Christkindl Market
The Nino’s Italian Bakery Family will be a featured vendor at the upcoming Christkindl Market on Dec. 10th in Menomonee Falls Downtown. Their booth will be located at Centennial Plaza (the corner of Main and Appleton). While Nino’s bakery closed in January 2022 after over 50 years in business,...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
seehafernews.com
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant
The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
whbl.com
Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible
RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation uncovers Fox Valley meth ring, ‘enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County’
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation in and around Fond du Lac County resulted in a $1 million methamphetamine ring, with ties to both Wisconsin and Michigan. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police Department held a joint press conference with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
spectrumnews1.com
Daughter starts business after father diagnosed with illness
MILWAUKEE — When Natalie Estrada’s father was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago, she wanted to step up and help pay for his medical bills. She took her mother’s special recipes for aguas frescas and started a business called Doña Eva’s Aguas Frescas. Aguas...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
