Vermont State

wshu.org

It’s not your imagination: COVID-19 has driven up health care costs across CT, experts say

When state Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle said, “Folks in [the] industry, we want to know your pain points,” the responses from assembled health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, industry associations and policy analysts were swift and numerous. They were gathered Thursday morning for a forum on health care cost drivers in Connecticut, co-hosted by the Connecticut Insurance Department, the Office of the Healthcare Advocate and the Office of Health Strategy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
College students need more mental health resources, speakers stress at state hearing

State lawmakers gathered this week for a public hearing on college students' mental health needs ahead of the upcoming 2023 legislative session. The average age of onset for serious mental illness is between 18 and 24 years old -- the same age as most college students, said Ann Marie Sullivan, commissioner of the New York State Office of Mental Health.
ALBANY, NY
City leaders want Connecticut's fare-free bus service extension made permanent

Connecticut will be extending its fare-free bus service deadline to deadline to March 31 amid calls for it to be permanent. It was set to expire Dec. 1. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised this decision. Being a bus rider himself, he has often seen the benefits of free bus fare since it was first put into effect in April this year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
A signal for help

The MTA is considering a 5.5% fare increase to shrink its annual deficit. HIV cases on Long Island have outpaced the rest of New York. John Gomes announces bid for Bridgeport mayor against his ex-boss, Joe Ganim. And Governor Kathy Hochul will soon pick a new chief judge in New York’s highest court.
NEW YORK STATE
Connecticut partners with tribal nations to develop Native American curriculum

The Connecticut State Department of Education will partner with tribal leaders to develop a comprehensive and culturally inclusive Native American studies curriculum. Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the state will collaborate with five sovereign tribal nations in Connecticut. Lamont made the announcement at the Capitol along with leaders from the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal, the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, and the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ConnectiCare to pull out of Connecticut’s fully insured small group market

ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mainers to vote on consumer-owned utility ballot question next fall

A proposal to dramatically change Maine's electric utility landscape has qualified for next November’s ballot, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office. The organization Our Power wants to force Central Maine Power and Versant to sell all of their assets to a nonprofit organization that would take over supplying electricity to most Maine consumers. Under the proposal, the entity known as Pine Tree Power Co. would be run by a board of elected officers, but the nonprofit would contract out the daily operation and maintenance of the power grid to private businesses.
MAINE STATE
A multi-generational effort

The Connecticut Audubon Society has released their annual State of the Birds report. An investigation has been launched into fraud and neglect at New York nursing homes. A new audit looks at Connecticut State Police employees’ excessive overtime. And New York’s redistricting commission found agreement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Criminal justice advocates step up efforts to push for more reforms

Advocates for new criminal justice reforms held rallies across the state this week as part of a new effort to get the governor and Legislature to agree to more changes that would benefit people convicted of crimes. The Clean Slate Act would seal old conviction records for certain crimes. Advocates...
First hearing pressures Long Island Power Authority to become fully public

Community members shared their vision for a revamped electrical system on Tuesday at the first public hearing held by the Commission on the Future of the Long Island Power Authority. The commission was formed in the last legislative session to transform LIPA into a fully public system following PSEG Long...

