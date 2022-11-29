A proposal to dramatically change Maine's electric utility landscape has qualified for next November’s ballot, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office. The organization Our Power wants to force Central Maine Power and Versant to sell all of their assets to a nonprofit organization that would take over supplying electricity to most Maine consumers. Under the proposal, the entity known as Pine Tree Power Co. would be run by a board of elected officers, but the nonprofit would contract out the daily operation and maintenance of the power grid to private businesses.

