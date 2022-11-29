Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
It’s not your imagination: COVID-19 has driven up health care costs across CT, experts say
When state Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle said, “Folks in [the] industry, we want to know your pain points,” the responses from assembled health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, industry associations and policy analysts were swift and numerous. They were gathered Thursday morning for a forum on health care cost drivers in Connecticut, co-hosted by the Connecticut Insurance Department, the Office of the Healthcare Advocate and the Office of Health Strategy.
wshu.org
College students need more mental health resources, speakers stress at state hearing
State lawmakers gathered this week for a public hearing on college students' mental health needs ahead of the upcoming 2023 legislative session. The average age of onset for serious mental illness is between 18 and 24 years old -- the same age as most college students, said Ann Marie Sullivan, commissioner of the New York State Office of Mental Health.
wshu.org
Massachusetts RMV holds hearing on regulations for undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles held a hearing Friday on proposed regulations that would help undocumented immigrants in the state get driver's licenses. Last May, the Massachusetts Legislature passed a bill allowing immigrants without proof of legal presence to get licenses, and overrode a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker.
wshu.org
City leaders want Connecticut's fare-free bus service extension made permanent
Connecticut will be extending its fare-free bus service deadline to deadline to March 31 amid calls for it to be permanent. It was set to expire Dec. 1. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised this decision. Being a bus rider himself, he has often seen the benefits of free bus fare since it was first put into effect in April this year.
wshu.org
A signal for help
The MTA is considering a 5.5% fare increase to shrink its annual deficit. HIV cases on Long Island have outpaced the rest of New York. John Gomes announces bid for Bridgeport mayor against his ex-boss, Joe Ganim. And Governor Kathy Hochul will soon pick a new chief judge in New York’s highest court.
wshu.org
Connecticut partners with tribal nations to develop Native American curriculum
The Connecticut State Department of Education will partner with tribal leaders to develop a comprehensive and culturally inclusive Native American studies curriculum. Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the state will collaborate with five sovereign tribal nations in Connecticut. Lamont made the announcement at the Capitol along with leaders from the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal, the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, and the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation.
wshu.org
Long Island saw 17% increase in new HIV cases in 2021, state study finds
New HIV cases on Long Island rose nearly 17% in 2021, the region with the highest increase in the state outside of New York City, according to the latest HIV/AIDS Surveillance report issued by the Department of Health on the eve of World AIDS Day, which every year falls on Dec. 1.
wshu.org
ConnectiCare to pull out of Connecticut’s fully insured small group market
ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in...
wshu.org
Mainers to vote on consumer-owned utility ballot question next fall
A proposal to dramatically change Maine's electric utility landscape has qualified for next November’s ballot, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office. The organization Our Power wants to force Central Maine Power and Versant to sell all of their assets to a nonprofit organization that would take over supplying electricity to most Maine consumers. Under the proposal, the entity known as Pine Tree Power Co. would be run by a board of elected officers, but the nonprofit would contract out the daily operation and maintenance of the power grid to private businesses.
wshu.org
A multi-generational effort
The Connecticut Audubon Society has released their annual State of the Birds report. An investigation has been launched into fraud and neglect at New York nursing homes. A new audit looks at Connecticut State Police employees’ excessive overtime. And New York’s redistricting commission found agreement.
wshu.org
‘Our own stories’: Connecticut tribes partner to create state’s Native American studies curriculum
Connecticut’s Department of Education has launched a partnership to develop an inclusive Native American studies curriculum with each of the five sovereign tribal nations recognized by the state. Tribal leaders gathered in celebration at the state Capitol on the last day of Native American Heritage Month. They called the...
wshu.org
Criminal justice advocates step up efforts to push for more reforms
Advocates for new criminal justice reforms held rallies across the state this week as part of a new effort to get the governor and Legislature to agree to more changes that would benefit people convicted of crimes. The Clean Slate Act would seal old conviction records for certain crimes. Advocates...
wshu.org
Advocates urge Hochul to choose a new chief judge who will look out for the vulnerable
Gov. Kathy Hochul has until the start of the winter holidays to make her mark on New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, by choosing a new chief judge. A coalition of criminal justice advocates want Hochul to pick someone who has a background in fighting for the state’s most vulnerable people.
wshu.org
New England forestry expert says sustainable logging could help meet UN climate goals
Members of the New England Forest Foundation (NEFF) attended the United Nations COP27 Convention on Climate in November to confer with other experts and leaders about how forests can help fight climate change. Forests are an essential part of the effort to meet the United Nations goal to cap global...
wshu.org
First hearing pressures Long Island Power Authority to become fully public
Community members shared their vision for a revamped electrical system on Tuesday at the first public hearing held by the Commission on the Future of the Long Island Power Authority. The commission was formed in the last legislative session to transform LIPA into a fully public system following PSEG Long...
Comments / 1