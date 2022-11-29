Nobody was injured in a fire that caused minor damage to a home in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after 3:30am Friday firefighters were called to a residence on Schoenberg Road in the town of Calumet for a report the house was filling with smoke. Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene and extinguished the fire on the exterior of the house with fire extinguishers from their squad cars. The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO