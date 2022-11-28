Read full article on original website
Harold L. Ross
Harold L. Ross, 90, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Per Harold’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Gregory Olson
Gregory Olson, 67, of Vandalia, formerly of Texas, died at 7:25 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL. A private memorial graveside service will occur at Maplewood Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home,...
Illinois State Police conduct Death Investigation in Cumberland County
NEOGA – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found...
Festival of Lights begins tonight
The Festival of Lights will officially begin tonight. The Festival of Lights is at Rogier Park in Vandalia. And, it will be each Friday and Saturday during the month of December, so tonight is the first night for the Festival. There will be several activities going on tonight— Santa and...
Fayette County officially has a new Sheriff
Fayette County now officially has a new Sheriff. Ronnie Stevens was officially sworn in yesterday as the new Fayette County Sheriff. Stevens defeated David Russell in the Republican Primary in June and then ran unopposed in the November General Election. Stevens takes over for Russell, who served as Fayette County Sheriff for the past 14 months. Stevens is the 4th Fayette County Sheriff in less than 2 years.
State Police Issue 3 Scotts Law Citations On Single Day
(Springfield, IL) — Three drivers are being cited for violating Scotts Law on the same day this week in Illinois. State Police issued citations in three separate traffic crashes on Tuesday, two of which involved IDOT vehicles. The first crash happened on I-70 near Vandalia. The second occurred on I-94 near 142nd Street in Cook County. The third crash involved vehicles belonging to a private contractor performing roadway work on US Route 67 in Warren County. Injuries were reported in two of the three crashes.
Brownstown man charged with two counts in Fayette County Court
A Brownstown man is facing two charges in Fayette County Court. 29 year old Jacob E. Barnes has been charged with Aggravated Assault in Fayette County Court, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information on the charge states that Barnes is alleged to have operated a vehicle in a manner which placed another individual in danger of being struck by the vehicle. Barnes is also charged with Possession of Stolen Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information says that Barnes is alleged to have knowingly obtained control over keys to a tractor and truck, which had a total value of $500.
Man Shot By Police In Litchfield Dies
(Litchfield, IL) — A man who was shot by police in Litchfield last week is dead. State police say Shane Michael Boston was shot Thanksgiving morning after displaying a handgun in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union on West Union Avenue. He died the same day at the hospital.
