Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured. Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office gives checklists to avoid burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents and business owners to have a checklist to keep themselves and their property safe. Surveillance systems provide an extra set of eyes and security, but only when the cameras work can the review/backup function be accessible, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kait 8
Paragould police issue warning following violent crime
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is urging you to be safe as more crime has plagued the city. In the last couple of weeks, the Friendly City has seen over ten vehicle break-ins, which Sergeant Jason Elms explained happened in different neighborhoods. He urged residents to be...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Butler County
A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday morning by the MSHP. 48 year old Joseph Holman was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
KFVS12
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison. Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale. Following his plea, a circuit court judge...
kzimksim.com
Kennett man faces drug charges in Stoddard County
A Kennett man faces felony drug charges in Stoddard County. On Friday November 18, 2022, Stoddard County Deputy Ryan Vincent conducted a traffic stop on 38-year-old Lee Foley on State Highway 25 near Advance for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Foley was found to be in possession of about 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth, 2 chocolate bars containing “magic mushrooms,” and pills which were determined to be a controlled substance. Foley was arrested and booked into the Stoddard County Jail where he is currently being housed with no bond for 1st-degree trafficking drugs or attempt, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 Grams or less of marijuana.
thunderboltradio.com
Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart
A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
ktmoradio.com
Head-On Crash in Pemiscot County Kills One, Injures Another
A head-on crash on US 61 south of Holland killed one driver and injured the other. According to the MSHP, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a SUV, driven by 23 year old Taylor Mosley of Little Rock, crossed the center line, and it struck a vehicle driven by 20 year old Luke Southern of Steele.
neareport.com
Man gets 43 years in prison for murder
Paragould, Ark. – A man will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to murder in a case stemming from earlier this year in Clay County. Heath Hunsaker, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to the shooting death of Matthew Hale. The circuit court sentenced Hunsaker to 43 years imprisonment (40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement).
kbsi23.com
Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
ktmoradio.com
One Vehicle Traffic Accidents Leave Two People Hurt
A Campbell man was hurt when his pickup ran off US 160 west of Doniphan Thursday morning, struck two trees, and overturned. The MSHP reports 71 year old William Clifton was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries. That accident happened at 9:45 a.m. A Dexter man was...
ktmoradio.com
Child Hurt in One Vehicle Accident on US 412
A five year old girl was hurt yesterday afternoon when the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off US 412 east of Kennett and overturned. The MSHP reports the child received minor injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The driver, 34 year old Rayshaun Reed of...
kbsi23.com
Man shot in leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened in a vehicle on the Wal-Mart parking lot Sunday afternoon. A 19-year-old Pemiscot County man was shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. He was transported to a nearby medical facility from treatment...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
kbsi23.com
More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
kbsi23.com
REAL ID COUNTDOWN: Five months remain to secure alternate ID card
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, beginning May 3, 2023, residents of every U.S. state and territory (18 years or older) will be required to present a REAL ID- compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), to board federally-regulated domestic flights, to access federal facilities and to enter nuclear power plants.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
New Madrid Fault Shaken By 45 Quakes in November, Many Were Felt
It was a very active month along the New Madrid Fault. A total of 45 measurable quakes were detected along the fault and many were large enough to be reported felt by many in the area. While there's certainly no reason for alarm, it is interesting that of the 45...
Comments / 0