New Madrid County, MO

Related
WBBJ

Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured. Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Paragould police issue warning following violent crime

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is urging you to be safe as more crime has plagued the city. In the last couple of weeks, the Friendly City has seen over ten vehicle break-ins, which Sergeant Jason Elms explained happened in different neighborhoods. He urged residents to be...
PARAGOULD, AR
ktmoradio.com

MSHP Makes Arrest in Butler County

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday morning by the MSHP. 48 year old Joseph Holman was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man sentenced in Rector murder case

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison. Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale. Following his plea, a circuit court judge...
RECTOR, AR
kzimksim.com

Kennett man faces drug charges in Stoddard County

A Kennett man faces felony drug charges in Stoddard County. On Friday November 18, 2022, Stoddard County Deputy Ryan Vincent conducted a traffic stop on 38-year-old Lee Foley on State Highway 25 near Advance for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Foley was found to be in possession of about 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of meth, 2 chocolate bars containing “magic mushrooms,” and pills which were determined to be a controlled substance. Foley was arrested and booked into the Stoddard County Jail where he is currently being housed with no bond for 1st-degree trafficking drugs or attempt, and possession of a controlled substance except 35 Grams or less of marijuana.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart

A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
HORNBEAK, TN
ktmoradio.com

Head-On Crash in Pemiscot County Kills One, Injures Another

A head-on crash on US 61 south of Holland killed one driver and injured the other. According to the MSHP, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a SUV, driven by 23 year old Taylor Mosley of Little Rock, crossed the center line, and it struck a vehicle driven by 20 year old Luke Southern of Steele.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
neareport.com

Man gets 43 years in prison for murder

Paragould, Ark. – A man will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to murder in a case stemming from earlier this year in Clay County. Heath Hunsaker, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to the shooting death of Matthew Hale. The circuit court sentenced Hunsaker to 43 years imprisonment (40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement).
CLAY COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own

KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
KENNETT, MO
ktmoradio.com

One Vehicle Traffic Accidents Leave Two People Hurt

A Campbell man was hurt when his pickup ran off US 160 west of Doniphan Thursday morning, struck two trees, and overturned. The MSHP reports 71 year old William Clifton was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries. That accident happened at 9:45 a.m. A Dexter man was...
CAMPBELL, MO
ktmoradio.com

Child Hurt in One Vehicle Accident on US 412

A five year old girl was hurt yesterday afternoon when the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off US 412 east of Kennett and overturned. The MSHP reports the child received minor injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The driver, 34 year old Rayshaun Reed of...
KENNETT, MO
kbsi23.com

Man shot in leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened in a vehicle on the Wal-Mart parking lot Sunday afternoon. A 19-year-old Pemiscot County man was shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. He was transported to a nearby medical facility from treatment...
SIKESTON, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

REAL ID COUNTDOWN: Five months remain to secure alternate ID card

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, beginning May 3, 2023, residents of every U.S. state and territory (18 years or older) will be required to present a REAL ID- compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), to board federally-regulated domestic flights, to access federal facilities and to enter nuclear power plants.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman

(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

