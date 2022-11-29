Read full article on original website
Missouri Regulators Work To Fix SO2 Pollution Issues In New Madrid County
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is proposing revisions to the New Madrid County Nonattainment Area Plan – 2010 Sulfur Dioxide Standard. In January 2017, Magnitude 7 Metals began operating three sulfur dioxide monitoring sites around their facility. In March 2021, a portion of New Madrid County was designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as nonattainment, or not in compliance with the Clean Air Act’s air quality standards.
Pavement Repairs Scheduled for US 412
According to MoDOT, Westbound US 412 will be reduced to one lane as crews perform pavement repairs from I-55 in Pemiscot County to Highway 25 in Kennett. That work is scheduled to start Monday and run through January 3. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri's Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators. Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for having triple the limit of sulfur dioxide pollution.
One Vehicle Traffic Accidents Leave Two People Hurt
A Campbell man was hurt when his pickup ran off US 160 west of Doniphan Thursday morning, struck two trees, and overturned. The MSHP reports 71 year old William Clifton was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries. That accident happened at 9:45 a.m. A Dexter man was...
Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own
KENNETT, Mo. – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti.
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. – An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County.
Child Hurt in One Vehicle Accident on US 412
A five year old girl was hurt yesterday afternoon when the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off US 412 east of Kennett and overturned. The MSHP reports the child received minor injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The driver, 34 year old Rayshaun Reed of...
New Madrid Fault Shaken By 45 Quakes in November, Many Were Felt
It was a very active month along the New Madrid Fault. A total of 45 measurable quakes were detected along the fault and many were large enough to be reported felt by many in the area. While there's certainly no reason for alarm, it is interesting that of the 45...
Head-On Crash in Pemiscot County Kills One, Injures Another
A head-on crash on US 61 south of Holland killed one driver and injured the other. According to the MSHP, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a SUV, driven by 23 year old Taylor Mosley of Little Rock, crossed the center line, and it struck a vehicle driven by 20 year old Luke Southern of Steele.
MSHP Makes Arrest in New Madrid County
The MSHP arrested 19 year old Jaden McFerren of New Madrid last night on several charges, including DWI drugs and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail. That arrest happened just before 9 p.m.
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family. Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated. According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served...
3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway is approaching. On Sunday, December 18, families can drive to the old Fred’s parking lot to take part in giveaway. Starting at 2 p.m., those with the giveaway will have $5000 worth of kids coats, gloves and hats to give away, as well as enough food boxes to feed 400 families.
Blood Donors Needed in West Tennessee
(Jackson, TN) — The shortage of blood and platelet products is a nationwide problem but officials in West Tennessee say the need there is critical. They say many donors have fallen out of the habit of donating and scheduling at the holidays is always a challenge. LIFELINE officials are...
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison. Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale. Following his plea, a circuit court judge...
MSHP Makes Arrest in Butler County
A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday morning by the MSHP. 48 year old Joseph Holman was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
Man gets 43 years in prison for murder
Paragould, Ark. – A man will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to murder in a case stemming from earlier this year in Clay County. Heath Hunsaker, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to the shooting death of Matthew Hale. The circuit court sentenced Hunsaker to 43 years imprisonment (40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement).
Annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday
A holiday tradition in Kennett is the Adelphian Christmas Bazaar. The 52nd annual event is Saturday at the American Legion Building. Club spokesperson Nelda Morgan said there are 74 vendors this year. Proceeds from the bazaar go to fund two scholarships for KHS seniors. The Adelphian Christmas Bazaar is from...
Dexter hoops is no one-man show this season
DEXTER - Dexter High School senior guard Cole Nichols made the game-winning free throws with .6 on the clock in Tuesday’s upset win over Class 3 defending state champion and current No. 1-ranked Charleston. And Nichols also led the Bearcats with 23 points. However, he was quick to note...
