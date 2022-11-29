HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Those in Hayti, Mo., can expect a little help during this holiday season as the 3rd Annual Drive Thru Kids Coats & Food Giveaway is approaching. On Sunday, December 18, families can drive to the old Fred’s parking lot to take part in giveaway. Starting at 2 p.m., those with the giveaway will have $5000 worth of kids coats, gloves and hats to give away, as well as enough food boxes to feed 400 families.

HAYTI, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO