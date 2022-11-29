ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Crews respond to fires, crashes overnight in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and fire crews were busy at several scenes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight. Crews responded to a fire at a home near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane Road early Friday morning. The flames produced so much smoke that authorities blocked off nearby roads, and neighbors were told to evacuate the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2020 Toyota Yaris was traveling south on U.S. 281 near Gracemont shortly before 6 p.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Chrysler 200.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
news9.com

3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County

Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy