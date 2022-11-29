ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS Detroit

Two women found dead in car after crash and shootout with police

LEBANON, TN
The Independent

Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche

An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
Salon

Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says

Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Hill

Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Madame Noire

Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence

Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

