Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
Two women found dead in car after crash and shootout with police
Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday.Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a woman found in the trunk of the car as Eleni Kassa, 31, the Murfreesboro Police Department said on social media Monday evening, citing information from Michigan State Police.Kassa was reported missing to the Murfreesboro Police Department on Nov. 18, police said. She had failed to pick up her daughter from school the previous day."The missing...
Alabama teen gunned down as she headed to school, her mother critically injured in shooting
Police have identified the Alabama teenager who was shot and killed Wednesday morning as her mother drove her to school. Police say 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez was killed Wednesday morning and her mother critically injured as a gunman opened fire on their SUV at near the intersection of 80th Street and Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.
Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche
An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Alabama man accused of beating teen daughter after she revealed alleged affair to mom
An Alabama man has been charged with child abuse after police believe he attacked his 14-year-old daughter who allegedly told her mother that she believed her father was having an affair, a TV station reported. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, WHNT-TV reported. Deputies...
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says
Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
Madame Noire
Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence
Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
Aspiring Country Singer Sentenced To Nearly A Year Probation For Shooting Homeless Man
Katie Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation for shooting a homeless man in Nashville during an argument five years ago. An aspiring country singer who shot a homeless man during a confrontation on Nashville’s famed Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation.
Two Women Face Federal Charges After Kidnapping and Robbery of College Couple Left Boyfriend Dead: DOJ
Two women in Alabama have been indicted for allegedly shooting and killing a college student from Florida while robbing him and his girlfriend at gunpoint this summer in the Talladega National Forest. A federal grand jury in Birmingham returned a true bill indicting Yasmine Marie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond,...
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Dickerson Pike (Dickerson Pike, TN)
The Police department reported a hit-and-run crash on Friday evening. The collision happened close to Dickerson Pike and Gordon Terrace intersection at around 6:15 p.m. A woman was struck by a 2007 Lexus vehicle while standing in one of the northbound lanes.
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
WKRN
Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste management plan as landfill fills up
The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but...
