Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
ambcrypto.com
TRON hits $1B stablecoin inflow amid plunging volumes and potential recovery
TRON’s USDT inflow summed up to $1 billion in the last two weeks. The rise in stablecoin inflow left TRX at a neutral spot as its development activity revived. Decentralized platform TRON [TRX] registered an inflow of $1 billion USDT over the last two weeks. According to a disclosure from DeFi Llama, TRON recorded the highest stablecoin inflow on 18 November, with spikes on 24 and 28 November.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto exchange Kraken to start layoffs as crypto winter persists
Kraken plans to lay off nearly 30 percent of its overall headcount because of crypto winter. The company is providing a number of support for those losing their jobs. The second largest crypto exchange in the United States – Kraken – announced it would start laying off its employees. The crypto platform is planning on reducing its overall headcount by 30%. This means that approximately 1,100 employees would lose their jobs.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
ambcrypto.com
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com
Why did Huobi Token surge at the news of this proposed token launch?
Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.
Firm up your financial strategy with solid year-end moves
Q: I want to take advantage of financial opportunities before this year ends; what should I consider? A: I’m writing this on Giving Tuesday, and charities need extra help, particularly this inflationary year and especially during the holidays. If you are under the age of 70½, consider transferring appreciated investments directly to your favorite...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should BTC holders short the market?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The king coin, Bitcoin, started to rise in October 2022, breaking through the psychological resistance level of $20,000 and even hitting $21,400 at the start of the month of November.
ambcrypto.com
FTX’s venture arm Alameda invested over a billion in Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm
Alameda reportedly invested over a billion dollars in the Bitcoin mining firm – Genesis Digital. The first recorded investment was in August last year, while the last was in April 2022. FTX and Alameda breakdown controversies continue to hit the spotlight in the cryptosphere. The latest revelation gives insight...
ambcrypto.com
New York proposes crypto regulations, plans to charge crypto companies
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has presented a proposal to amend state legislation and charge licensed cryptocurrency companies for regulating them. Although it may seem strange, the DFS frequently charges its regulated non-crypto financial organizations for the costs and expenses of keeping watch over them under the Financial Services Law (FSL).
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin miners continue to face the heat, but what’s the way forward
Bitcoin miners face the heat as selling pressure rises. Daily activity and velocity declines, however, retail investors show faith. Bitcoin miners were one of those sections of the crypto community who were impacted massively by the crypto winter, thanks to the selling pressure. According to the founder of Capriole Fund, Charles Edwards, the increase in miners’ stress could also paint a negative outlook for the king coin in the long term.
ambcrypto.com
Tether [USDT] on shaky grounds: Will these new developments reinforce fear
FUD around Tether continued to grow as it didn’t provide audited financial reports. Tether’s transaction count declined while active addresses witnessed a rise. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether [USDT] issued massive loans of around $6.1 billion as of 30 September 2022. Additionally, Tether did not publish audited financial documents or a complete balance sheet documenting the same. This lack of transparency by Tether could stir up more FUD against the stablecoin, as the community may perceive these loans in a negative light.
ambcrypto.com
The Graph: Assessing the state of GRT amid the ongoing bear market
Graph Protocol witnessed growth in terms of revenue and fees collected. The Graph protocol, over the last few months, has collected a large amount in terms of fees, as per data from Dune. Along with that, The Graph’s demand side revenue grew by 23%, according to crypto analytics firm Messari. These developments could have an impact on GRT in the long run.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: XLM to $50; is that even a possibility?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. It has been nearly three weeks since the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed and the global cryptocurrency market has still not been able to recover. Similar to all cryptocurrencies, Stellar’s native token, Lumens (XLM), has also been struggling.
ambcrypto.com
Phantom pivots to Ethereum and Polygon to become a multi-chain wallet
Phantom wallet recently announced that it was enabling functionality for assets on Ethereum and Polygon. The wallet’s multi-chain strategy would focus on NFTs. Phantom, a Solana-focused cryptocurrency wallet, announced it would move to other chains on 29 November. This action followed the recent difficulties Solana had had following the demise of FTX. Could the FTX collapse have been a driving force behind this decision, or were there other influences?
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: The v0.9.33 upgrade and its impact on your holdings
Polkadot implemented its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November. DOT has since commenced a new bull cycle, and buying pressure has also rallied. The price of DOT climbed by 7% since Polkadot deployed its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The v0.9.33 upgrade was part of the series...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
ambcrypto.com
Cryptocurrency firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment, thanks to FTX
Cryptocurrency trading firm Auros Global has missed a loan repayment of 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $3 million. The update was shared by the institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance. According to M11 Credit, Auros is experiencing a short-term liquidity issue as a result...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s [ETH] price might touch $450 before any significant rally, but…
An analyst predicted that ETH’s price would touch $450 before seeing any significant rally. On-chain data suggests that the analyst’s position might be misconceived. The dormancy on the ETH network, however, has to see a reversal for the price to rally in the long term. According to CrypotQuant...
Comments / 0