Ethereum Pushes for $1.3K But Are the Bulls Back in Town? (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price is currently testing a key resistance level. A breakout from this resistance could likely lead to bullish momentum in the short term. On the daily timeframe, the price has rebounded from the $1100 mark but is still entrapped between $1000 and $1250. The $1250 resistance level is currently being handled as the price is seemingly attempting to break it to the upside.
Bitcoin Sentiment in US Recovering After the FTX Meltdown (Analysis)
Is BTC coming out of the woods as the Coinbase premium has turned green for the first time in weeks?. The bitcoin premium on Coinbase was deep in a negative state for weeks after the collapse of once the third-largest cryptocurrency – FTX. However, positive signs coming from the...
XRP Outperforms BTC in November, Here Are the Levels to Watch (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple’s monthly candlestick appears to be closing in the red tonight, despite the fact that the long lower wick implies the presence of buyers around $0.3. However, the cryptocurrency’s performance in the past month has actually been stronger than Bitcoin’s. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Weekly Chart.
Bear Market Length Has Now Matched Previous Cycles, Is Trend Reversal Imminent?
Crypto markets have been in a bear cycle for just over a year now which is uncannily similar to those of previous market cycles. Bear markets always appear to be long, drawn-out affairs, but the steep downtrend only really lasts a year or so. The crypto industry hit its all-time...
Crypto Price Analysis Dec-2: ETH, XRP, ADA, MATIC, and DOGE
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, and Dogecoin. Ethereum had a good week, with the price managing to break above the $1,220 resistance level and booking a 6.5% increase in the process. This bullish momentum is expected to continue if buyers can manage to turn the previous resistance into support.
MEXC Global Becomes 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businesses, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. [Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs in Russia Surge in Q4: Report
Russian crypto miners are piling up ASIC crypto mining rigs, owing to cheaper electricity costs. A new report by Kommersant revealed that sales of Bitcoin mining machines in the country surged rapidly in the fourth quarter, a trend backed by a resurgence of demand, despite the chaotic price action of the crypto-asset.
Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Tool to Enforce Creator Royalties
In recent times, several NFT marketplaces had either rejected such fees or made them optional for traders to pay. The non-fungible token (NFT) space may have been spared the brunt of the catastrophic fall of FTX, but the battle for market share continues. Amidst the chaos, Magic Eden – the most popular marketplace for Solana NFTs – announced the launch of a new tool that will enforce royalties on all new collections that opt-in.
Bitcoin Rises Briefly as Fed Chair Promises More Rate Hikes
The Federal Reserve may have to keep rate hikes going for longer than previously expected. Jerome Powell – Chairman of the Federal Reserve – recently spoke about the future of macroeconomic policy and U.S. inflation at the Brooking Institution. As is typical, Bitcoin’s price was affected by his...
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Will Acquire Celsius Owned Custody Platform GK8
The acquisition will expand Galaxy’s headcount, and help build out its GalaxyOne prime offering. Galaxy Digital has won the auction for GK8 – a crypto custody platform to be sold as part of bankruptcy proceedings for the insolvent crypto lender Celsius. Galaxy will utilize GK8’s custody solution as...
CoinCRED-Backed Gyre Network Launches in the Cryptocurrency Market
CoinCRED, the newly-entered U.A.E. exchange, has officially announced its collaboration with a new-age crypto project, GYRE NETWORK. The year-old exchange is well aware of the current market situation, but it states that the partnership is a strategic move that will help both parties to provide a great experience to their users and accommodate other crypto enthusiasts.
Cronos-Based Algorithmic Lending Protocol Rug Pulls $600K From Users
The Cronos-based lending protocol seems to be the latest rug pull in the crypto industry. CroLend, presenting itself as an algorithmic, autonomous lending protocol built on top of the Cronos network, has deleted all social media pages, the website doesn’t work, and its TVL has been drained to $0.
Binance Strengthens Japanese Presence, Acquires a Locally Regulated Exchange
SEBC acquisition marks Binance’s first license in East Asia. Crypto exchange Binance announced the acquisition of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC) for an undisclosed sum. The latter is a Japanese crypto exchange that is regulated by the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). The latest development comes just months after...
CFTC Chair Changes His Mind About Ethereum Being a Commodity
After years of arguing the contrary, Rostin Benham’s position on crypto commodities now resembles that of Gary Gensler. Rostin Benham – chairman of the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) – has walked back previous claims that Ether (ETH) and other altcoins should fall under his agency’s jurisdiction.
Japanese Customers’ Cash and Crypto not Part of FTX Japan’s Estate, Will Resume Withdrawals
FTX Japan set to resume customer withdrawals as cash and crypto stored on the platform are not part of the company’s estate. The Japanese arm of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX is set to resume customer withdrawals after scoring important clarifications with Japan’s Financial Services Authority. According to...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Price Increases Again With the Latest Presale Stage
The Orbeon Protocol investment platform is a new kind of crowdfunding based on buying NFTs representing equity investments. Orbeon Protocol is now in phase 2 of its presale. In phase 1, its price went up by 260%. With projected returns of 60x, analysts think ORBN will have a bright future.
Tether Responds to Media FUD Regarding Rising Loan Risk
The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has responded to the latest round of mainstream media FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). On Dec. 1, the Wall Street Journal published another attack on the crypto industry, targeting Tether this time. The outlet claims that the company has “increasingly been lending its...
Italy to Start Taxing Crypto Trading Gains From 2023 (Report)
The Italian government intends to impose a 26% tax rate to local investors who gain over $2,090 per year from crypto trading. The government of Italy is reportedly looking to enforce strict rules on the local crypto space by imposing a 26% tax on profits generated from digital asset trading.
FTX’s Crash Had a ‘Very Limited’ Impact on Singapore’s Economy, Claims DPM
Wong said the majority of Singapore’s financial giants are not part of the crypto ecosystem, meaning the FTX didn’t hurt the city-state. Lawrence Wong – Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore – said major local financial institutions have “insignificant” exposure to cryptocurrencies and digital asset companies.
AngelBlock: On a Mission to Democratize Fundraising in Crypto
The cryptocurrency industry, in general, is maturing at a quick pace all throughout the past couple of years. And while many consider it to still be the “wild wild west” of the FinTech world, new projects come to life that battles the notion and aim to institute its core values such as immutability, democratization, accessibility, transparency, security, and more.
