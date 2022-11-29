Read full article on original website
How is Tora Inu preparing to take the crypto market by storm?
The newest cryptocurrency that everyone is talking about is the Tora Inu. The meme coin phenomenon is hosting one of the most popular and lucrative crypto presales of the year by combining a variety of P2E and NFT utilities. The Meme Coin Craze Is Resurrected Thanks to Tora Inu. Meme...
cryptonewsz.com
Cryptocurrencies Predestined to Explode in 2023: Oryen Network, Mask, Polygon, and Ethereum Name Service
Since the early days of crypto, market trends are always a rollercoaster ride, with alternating bear and bull runs. In late 2017, crypto prices rallied, and Bitcoin reached nearly $20,000. The following years were bearish until the pandemic in 2020. Then, markets flipped and rallied to all-time highs in November 2021, surpassing $2.5 trillion in market cap. Now, the declining markets have plunged crypto to under $850 billion.
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano DeFi project Ardana halts development while Budblockz proceeds to advance adoption in the crypto market
Ardana (DANA), a much-hyped decentralized finance project on Cardano (ADA), has halted development. In a tweet to the Ardana community, the project team cited funding and project timeline uncertainty as the reasons for ceasing operations. Ardana was barely a year into development when it raised $10 million in a funding...
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network shows strength, Dogecoin and Solana can’t keep up
Lately, the markets have been unfavorable for investors as most projects melt under the mercies of the bear market. Although the current times are highly volatile and uncertain, one particular project has risen to fame by offering insanely high returns for investors, regardless of the prevailing market conditions. Dogecoin and...
cryptonewsz.com
Trouble looms for Helium (HNT) and Huobi Token (HT); Invest in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to reap the rewards of the next Blockchain era!
The Helium (HNT) and Huobi Token (HT) debacle might have caught many people by surprise, but those who are paying attention to the blockchain space knew that this day was coming. These two projects were among the most overvalued in the entire industry, and their eventual downfall was inevitable. But...
cryptonewsz.com
The next wave of DeFi has arrived; Oryen Network beats CAKE And UNI price action!
Since its inception, human society has continuously improved by creating new technologies and finding answers to the challenges that have afflicted it for so long. These technologies are widely used in a variety of fields, including the banking and money industry. Because of man’s need for money throughout history, several...
cryptonewsz.com
FP Markets adds foreign FX pairs to MT4 and MT5 trading platforms
A forex trading broker, FP Markets, has launched new foreign currency pairs that are available across CFD and FX brokers’ platforms of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The new launch of FX pairs targets currencies from Latin America, Africa, and Asia sovereignty traded in defiance of the US dollar. The exotic FX will include the following currencies:-
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands announces $2 billion Metaverse fund for startups
Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming group based out of Hong Kong, recently announced a metaverse fund. The platform released an official tweet to announce the 2 billion dollars fund to focus on mid to late-stage startups. According to Yat Siu, the co-founder of Animoca, the fund will act as a...
cryptonewsz.com
Zenfinex receives DFSA license
Zenfinex is now officially licensed in the MENA region, short for the Middle East and North Africa. According to recent developments, the FX and CFD broker has received a DFSA license, allowing it to expand its services to new regions. Zenfinex is now able to move forward with its expansion...
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network sways investors with 250% price jump during Presale, while Algorand, Solana, and Lido DAO decline sharply
Oryen Network continues to pump, and early investors look ready to lock in enormous gains at launch. This next-gen staking protocol has left the competition in the dust. And these incredible gains come when even established projects like Algorand, Solana, and Lido DAO suffer a sharp decline. This small-cap gem represents the perfect addition to any crypto investor’s portfolio.
cryptonewsz.com
Diversify your portfolio with BudBlockz, PancakeSwap, and Ripple
When the cryptocurrency market is bullish, it is almost impossible to sell a token at a loss. However, investors can’t be certain of the market’s temperament due to the volatility of cryptocurrency. It is here that the significance of a well-diversified portfolio comes into play. Living in profits...
cryptonewsz.com
FTM reached $0.25 with a 30% spike last week; What’s next?
Fantom was built on the back of ICO funding by raising over USD 40 million in 2018. The advantage of this development was its core technology didn’t utilize the actual blockchain process but rather a more recent technology iteration as a Directed Acyclic Graph to provide smart contract services.
cryptonewsz.com
Nano (XNO) and Solana (SOL) are increasing, but experts pick Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as the next 1000x coin!
Undoubtedly, the first six months of 2022 have been remarkably bad for the digital coin market. It’s shocking to see that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has plunged to a mere $16,000 from $20,000 just a week or so ago. So, the market seems to be quickly losing investor confidence.
cryptonewsz.com
Zilliqa is ready for an up move; Will ZIL break $0.03?
Zilliqa helps in the linear growth of blockchain with sharding technology, making it one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world with the native token ZIL. At the time of writing this post, Zilliqa is trading around $0.022, forming candles above the baseline of Bollinger Band that suggest bullishness for the short term.
cryptonewsz.com
Alibaba, PlatON, and HashKey to co-build Web3 developer platform
Alibaba Group’s digital technology and backbone, Alibaba Cloud, made an announcement to co-develop the technology and infrastructure platform for Web3 developers. In this venture, Alibaba Cloud is backed by PlatON and HashKey Group. PlatON is a future-generation internet infrastructure protocol that connects the crypto world to the real world....
cryptonewsz.com
NFTs are now formally live on Uniswap
From this point forward, it is now possible for all users to conduct all of their trading-related operations across the different significant and prime market locations in order to find additional listings that are needed and, most importantly, much more reasonable and acceptable cost. In order to properly honor this...
cryptonewsz.com
Poloniex partners with Huobi for further expansion
Collaboration is part of the expansion strategy of businesses. This is a trend for a good reason. Sharing resources is really the most effective approach to advance. Poloniex is a new platform to be a part of this ecosystem. It has announced a strategic partnership with Huobi to gain an edge in the expansion process across the globe.
cryptonewsz.com
Uniswap has launched NFT Marketplace with $5M airdrop
Uniswap, which in the true sense happens to be an undoubted DeFi giant, has been in the position of successfully launching its very own marketplace in the case scenario of non-fungible tokens. The offering from their side is the commitment to the best-ever prices on NFTs, coupled with heavily decreased gas-related fees. The launch also took place with the accompaniment of an amount of $5 million airdrop for the sake and total benefit of all of the Genie users. From here on, Uniswap’s NFT collector will be actively engaged in the listings related to eight other different marketplaces. This will also replace the NFT collector Genie. This incidentally was taken into possession by Uniswap sometime in the month of June this very year.
