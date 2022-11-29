Uniswap, which in the true sense happens to be an undoubted DeFi giant, has been in the position of successfully launching its very own marketplace in the case scenario of non-fungible tokens. The offering from their side is the commitment to the best-ever prices on NFTs, coupled with heavily decreased gas-related fees. The launch also took place with the accompaniment of an amount of $5 million airdrop for the sake and total benefit of all of the Genie users. From here on, Uniswap’s NFT collector will be actively engaged in the listings related to eight other different marketplaces. This will also replace the NFT collector Genie. This incidentally was taken into possession by Uniswap sometime in the month of June this very year.

2 DAYS AGO