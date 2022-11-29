Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inlander.com
Gonzaga still looks like a work in progress entering December
We’re only three weeks into the college basketball season. But we’re roughly a quarter of the way through in terms of games played, which means enough on-court action has taken place to start making some judgments. Gonzaga’s been up-and-down across its first seven games, in which the Zags...
KREM
Gonzaga vs Baylor: How to watch Friday night’s basketball game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams facing big expectations this season will meet on Friday in the inaugural Peacock Classic. No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzaga (5-2) entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Women's basketball debuts at No. 23 in AP poll after Battle 4 Atlantis
It seemed like only a matter of time before the Gonzaga women’s basketball team would make their season debut in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. After receiving votes in each of the first three weekly polls, the Zags (5-1) entered the national rankings at No. 23 on Monday.
Gonzaga’s brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs’ weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They’ve taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and...
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
pullmanradio.com
Major Winter Storm Warning
There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians
As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Community housing meeting shares plans for upcoming developments
On Tuesday, an informal community meeting was held in the John. J. Hemmingson Center to discuss several aspects of a new student housing development, specifically an increased height variance. Associate Vice President of Plant and Construction Services, Kenneth Sammons, conducted the meeting that was attended by 10 members of the community.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Up To 4 Inches Of Snow By Monday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Palouse. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall by 10:00 Monday night. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are also possible.
Comments / 0