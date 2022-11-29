ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

inlander.com

Gonzaga still looks like a work in progress entering December

We’re only three weeks into the college basketball season. But we’re roughly a quarter of the way through in terms of games played, which means enough on-court action has taken place to start making some judgments. Gonzaga’s been up-and-down across its first seven games, in which the Zags...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Gonzaga vs Baylor: How to watch Friday night’s basketball game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams facing big expectations this season will meet on Friday in the inaugural Peacock Classic. No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzaga (5-2) entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Major Winter Storm Warning

There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
PULLMAN, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gonzaga Bulletin

Community housing meeting shares plans for upcoming developments

On Tuesday, an informal community meeting was held in the John. J. Hemmingson Center to discuss several aspects of a new student housing development, specifically an increased height variance. Associate Vice President of Plant and Construction Services, Kenneth Sammons, conducted the meeting that was attended by 10 members of the community.
SPOKANE, WA

