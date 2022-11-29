ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire

DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee

On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

10 Glenn Street: Amadeu Almeida of Adams to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000 on 11/17/2022. 18 Lincoln Street: Linwood W. Gerry and Pamela A. Gerry of Adams to Steve Snyder and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000 on 11/14/2022. 134 Bellevue Avenue: Judith A. Degere of Adams to James K. Meara and Amanda...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Town's Diversity Committee

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday concluded an effort that dates back to early summer when it unanimously approved a revised charge for the town's diversity committee. Chairman Hugh Daley drove the effort to revise the document that outlines the purpose of the Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
thereminder.com

Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license

BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery

It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bump in COVID-19 Cases Seen at Two County Nursing Homes

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The operator of six nursing homes in Berkshire County said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with two of those facilities is tied to incidents in the community at large. And all but four people found positive at a South County facility are fully recovered,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police 'Back on Track' for Body Camera Pilot

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following a union delay and a grant from the state, the Pittsfield Police Department is prepared to initiate a body camera pilot in the next week or so. "I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led to the delay at the end of October have been resolved and we're back on track," Chief Michael Wynn reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy