Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire
DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
wamc.org
Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee
On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
10 Glenn Street: Amadeu Almeida of Adams to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000 on 11/17/2022. 18 Lincoln Street: Linwood W. Gerry and Pamela A. Gerry of Adams to Steve Snyder and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000 on 11/14/2022. 134 Bellevue Avenue: Judith A. Degere of Adams to James K. Meara and Amanda...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Town's Diversity Committee
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday concluded an effort that dates back to early summer when it unanimously approved a revised charge for the town's diversity committee. Chairman Hugh Daley drove the effort to revise the document that outlines the purpose of the Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity...
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor
Springfield City Councilor since 2013, Justin Hurst has decided this Wednesday, that he will be running for Mayor of Springfield.
wamc.org
Wynn says Pittsfield police unions have dropped opposition to body camera program, ending impasse
At the October 26th city council meeting, frustration reigned after the body was told concerns from the police union had put the program on an indefinite hiatus. Tuesday night, Police Chief Michael Wynn told councilors the impasse is over. “I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
thereminder.com
Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license
BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
iBerkshires.com
UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery
It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
iBerkshires.com
Bump in COVID-19 Cases Seen at Two County Nursing Homes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The operator of six nursing homes in Berkshire County said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with two of those facilities is tied to incidents in the community at large. And all but four people found positive at a South County facility are fully recovered,...
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, receive an update on Andy Yee palliative Care Unit
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center welcomed Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and families and friends of the late Andrew “Andy” Yee Thursday afternoon to receive an update on the palliative care unit named after the late restaurateur and businessman. During a press conference, it was...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police 'Back on Track' for Body Camera Pilot
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following a union delay and a grant from the state, the Pittsfield Police Department is prepared to initiate a body camera pilot in the next week or so. "I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led to the delay at the end of October have been resolved and we're back on track," Chief Michael Wynn reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
Comments / 0