Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District
Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
This weekend in Savannah: Meet Paula Deen, enjoy Savannah’s Christmas Market and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city. Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet […]
December 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include visits from Santa, a 5K run, and fresh farmers markets. Click to read more.
Tybee Island holds annual Christmas Parade of Lights
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We might still have a few weeks to go, but it was Christmas on Tybee Island Friday night. The island held their annual parade of lights with families lining Butler Ave. WTOC talked to families who were dressed up and in the holiday spirit. There...
Rescue Me Friday: Tilly
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought...
Sisters on the Fly: Christmas Caravan Tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we count down to Christmas, this weekend National Women’s Adventure Group is bringing some holiday cheer to Tybee Island. The Sisters on the Fly Christmas Caravan Tour is in town this weekend. It benefits the Tybee Post Theater. So Evan Goetz, the executive director...
Metter kicks off Christmas celebrations
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Metter kicks off the Christmas season downtown with a parade and live entertainment. The city does this as a way to decorate downtown with lights and get in the Christmas spirit, but also promote Metter’s downtown shops and businesses and remind people to shop local whenever they can.
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade. WTOC’s Dawn Baker was a host at this year’s parade. We also brought our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!. That includes Hinesville for the Holidays. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!. It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park. It’s also the...
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
Old gas station gets second life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few years, a small town in Effingham County has made some big moves. Downtown Springfield taking what’s old and making it new again, again. “It’s great to see the transformation that’s happened here in downtown Springfield over the past couple of years,”...
Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is full of events and the Coastal empire food scene is always part of those holiday functions!. Here to tell us about a couple food sceenes getting in the holiday spirt is Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco.
How to make Bao bites
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chicken can be seasoned to be sweet, or spicy, or both. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is here in the kitchen this morning to show us a way to wake up chicken skewers.
Group wants square renamed after Susie King Taylor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the community discusses renaming Calhoun Square, consensus has formed around one name: Susie King Taylor. She was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves. A coalition of supporters called " Say Her Name” are urging leaders to name the square after her.
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
Holiday Helper Tree goes virtual at Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition on Georgia Southern University’s campuses has gone hi-tech to better serve those less fortunate. With Georgia Southern’s 2022 Holiday Helpers Tree winding down, organizers say it’s never been easier to give a gift to those in need. These days, you...
AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
