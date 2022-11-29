ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman wanted in deadly shooting of 38-year-old man, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Early investigators identified the shooter of an Akron homicide on Wednesday as 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, detectives say. Detectives have issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man, Hall, was killed inside...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash early Friday morning left a 26-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured, according to Cleveland police. A release from police said the 26-year-old, driving a Dodge Challenger eastbound on I-90, traveled off the left side colliding with the center wall. After colliding, police...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County Crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Burbank man was killed in a head-on crash in Congress Township of Wayne County on Friday evening. Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Home Road, while a green 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling westbound.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman dies after crash on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland woman has died from her injuries after a car crash on the city’s West side earlier this week. According to Cleveland police, the woman lost control of her Acura at W. 50th Street and Storer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood. 19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water. Cleveland Public...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
ELYRIA, OH

