cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
Man dies in four-way crash after being trapped beneath vehicle on Interstate 90
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a four-way crash Friday on Interstate 90, according to police. The incident happened about 3:05 a.m. when a 26-year-old man, driving a Dodge Challenger, headed east on the highway as he approached West 41st Street. He veered off the left side of the roadway and hit the median.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
cleveland19.com
Woman wanted in deadly shooting of 38-year-old man, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Early investigators identified the shooter of an Akron homicide on Wednesday as 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, detectives say. Detectives have issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man, Hall, was killed inside...
Girl, 12, threatens older siblings with knife: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 5:50 p.m. Nov. 30, police were dispatched to the 13000 block of Fairhill Road, where they learned that a Shaker Heights girl, 12, had used a knife to threaten her 17-year-old brother and 20-year-old pregnant sister. Officers arrested the girl for domestic violence. No injuries were reported. Criminal damaging:...
cleveland19.com
26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash early Friday morning left a 26-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured, according to Cleveland police. A release from police said the 26-year-old, driving a Dodge Challenger eastbound on I-90, traveled off the left side colliding with the center wall. After colliding, police...
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
19YO arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16YO
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Nov. 1, according to a news release from NOVFTF.
cleveland19.com
49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County Crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Burbank man was killed in a head-on crash in Congress Township of Wayne County on Friday evening. Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Home Road, while a green 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling westbound.
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights teen missing after leaving school found safe, police say
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are searching for a teen that went missing Friday afternoon after leaving school. 16-year-old Tessa Dixon was last seen at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to a department Facebook post. Police said she was leaving Richmond Heights Secondary School prior to...
Woman argues with boyfriend but denies shooting at his friend’s truck: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 25, police were called to the area of Noble and Rushleigh roads on a report of shots being fired and a white pickup truck driving from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the truck was heading north on Noble Road toward East Cleveland. An officer spotted...
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Man wearing police badge gets in dispute with gas station clerk, flees after ripping hose off pump, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man claiming to be a police officer at a West Side gas station was arrested Thursday after ripping a gas hose from its tank and driving off with it, police say. Arjuna Green, 47, was charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability....
4 cars involved in Westlake I-90 crash
A car crash on Interstate 90 just past Clague Road has caused a huge traffic delay Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Suspect of Lowellville double murder, took his own life during Parma stand-off, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Girard man suspected of double murder took his life during a Parma stand-off Wednesday night, according to Parma police. Police told 19 News 38-year-old Jonathan Crago was suspected of shooting a mother and daughter around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Lowellville, near the Youngstown area.
SWAT Team arrests murder suspect at Westlake hotel
The Westlake Police Department released information Thursday about an early morning SWAT situation at a hotel.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman dies after crash on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland woman has died from her injuries after a car crash on the city’s West side earlier this week. According to Cleveland police, the woman lost control of her Acura at W. 50th Street and Storer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
cleveland19.com
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood. 19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water. Cleveland Public...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
