Jacob Eddie Steed 10/9/1983- 11/24/2022 Our sweet son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on November 24th in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born in Logan, Utah. Jake was loved so very much. He was born with cerebral palsy, yet he did not let that stop him from living his life the very best he could. Jake grew up in Providence, Utah and attended school at River Heights Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School and graduated from Mountain Crest High School. He brought so much joy to his family, and everyone he met. He always had a smile, and would be clapping to show his excitement for life. Jake thought he was a comedian and would crack up laughing to himself by tugging our hair as we walked by, or putting his feet up on our lap if we sat down by him. He thought he was the funniest guy ever. Jake was quite the character. He loved to tease. He was known for his high fives and would always make sure to give you one. The moment any music came on, he would rock out, his favorite song was 'Wild Thing', he would go wild listening to it. He loved small cars, trucks, and stuffed animals. He loved food, and would have drank a gallon of milk a day if we would have let him. Jake was the definition of innocence. He had pure joy and true love. He was very close to his mama and Grandma Steed and he loved to be spoiled by them. He loved his family unconditionally. Jake will be missed every single day. We were lucky to have him in our lives, and for what he taught us in his lifetime. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Darla Steed. Grandma Edna Steed, Grandma Lorna and Grandpa Donoven Fife. Aunties Sheila, Carol, and Brenda. Uncles Bill, Corey, Ted, Don, Mike and Joe. He leaves behind many that loved him dearly. His father Ed (Sonjia), sister Chantel (Curt), brother Joshua. Nieces Marlie and Maya. Nephews Aden and Driggs. Sisters by heart Anastasia and Angie. Many cousins, Tammy loved him dearly. And so many friends he's made throughout his life. Our family would like to thank all of his caregivers, teachers and friends. We appreciate the care and love you gave to Jake. He loved each and every one of you. Family and friends will have a celebration of Jacobs life at later date. We love you Jake-a-bubba-boo-la-rah.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO