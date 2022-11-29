ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs

Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30,2022 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.
Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton

Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Russell was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church here in Clinton. He was a family man who enjoyed being outdoors. In his free time, Russell loved to watch UT Sports, listen to music, hike, and go kayaking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville

Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.
Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931 in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.
Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar

If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
Rocky Top, Oliver Springs among recipients of Community Development Block Grants

(TN ECD press release/staff reports) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. The allocation of CDBG funds is based...
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
Chef Mo brings his famous Sunday Brunch to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio. Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season

Clinton 53 Anderson County 50…In each team’s District 4AAA opener, the Lady Mavs largely controlled the first half of action, but in the second half, Clinton rallied to take the lead, then held off a late charge by AC to snap its two-game losing streak. Allie York paced Clinton (3-2, 1-0) with 13 points while Bailey Burroughs tallied 10, and three other Lady Dragons scored at least 8. Anderson County (2-4, 0-1) was led by the duo of Emily Mustard, who scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and Jaelynn Bullock, whose 19 points included 13 made free throws.
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
