Clinton 53 Anderson County 50…In each team’s District 4AAA opener, the Lady Mavs largely controlled the first half of action, but in the second half, Clinton rallied to take the lead, then held off a late charge by AC to snap its two-game losing streak. Allie York paced Clinton (3-2, 1-0) with 13 points while Bailey Burroughs tallied 10, and three other Lady Dragons scored at least 8. Anderson County (2-4, 0-1) was led by the duo of Emily Mustard, who scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and Jaelynn Bullock, whose 19 points included 13 made free throws.

CLINTON, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO