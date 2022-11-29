ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Column: Affirmative action cases aren't about ending discrimination. Their goal is white supremacy

By JEAN GUERRERO Los Angeles Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report

Jan 6th Committee Under Fire - Staff Speaks Out Against Cheney & Schiff Admits “Info Will be Scrubbed from Final Report”

As many predicted, the final report of the January 6th committee may lack much of the efficacy some hoped for. Most of America watched at least some of the televised hearings put on by the House Select Committee regarding the January 6, 2021 raid upon the US Capitol, and very few could argue with the fact that those hearings focused on one thing and one thing only – former president Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy