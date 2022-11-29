Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Stunning $3.5 Million Home in Eagle Has 360-View of the Valley
So, I found a gorgeous home in Eagle, and it’s perfectly nestled in such a way that offers outstanding 360-degree views of the Treasure Valley. It’s a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Eagle with 5,464 square feet of space on nearly 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $3,460,000.
Caldwell welcomes a 400,000 square-foot industrial park
CALDWELL, Idaho — A groundbreaking celebrated the start of construction for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell Wednesday. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space. The industry park will feature two buildings. One will be 59,520 square feet, and the other...
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Locals Give Us 17 Reasons Why NOT To Move To Boise
People are moving to Boise in droves. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country!. The word is out that Boise is an amazing place to live, and folks from all over the country are heading our way. However, not everyone in the City of Trees want it that way.
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
6 U.S. Cities That Are Apparently Safer Than Boise (Do You Agree?)
Would you agree Boise is a safe city? We think so!. In fact, we recently shared the top 5 PROS to living in Boise, and something on the list was that Boise is a clean and safe city. However, Boise rarely (if ever) ranks on Global or Nationwide lists for being a safe city. Absurd.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights
There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
Santa’s Time In Idaho Cities Calculated Down To The Millisecond
Santa Claus is magical and can do anything. Christopher freakin’ Cringle, the face of Christmas will be embarking on his annual journey of delivering toys to children across the globe on December 25th. But how in the world does Santa actually have time to deliver toys to kids all over the world in one night? Of course, we know the answer is magic but I got curious as to how long it would actually take Santa to make the trip.
Idahoans get into the 'swing of things' with Topgolf opener
BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise. Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction. “I’ve been...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Why should people move to Boise? (Wrong Answers Only)
Wanting to have some fun with our listeners and knowing that locals are frustrated with the influx of people that have moved here and are continuing to do so, I wanted to ask one simple question, but with a twist. Why should people move to Boise/Treasure Valley? (Wrong Answers Only)
Boise Vet Offering Free Pet Portraits Just In Time For Christmas
When it comes to pet lovers here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that Boise residents are more passionate about. Over the years, you have showed us photos of your pets doing all sorts of cute and silly things-- from Halloween costumes to viral videos. How many of...
Idaho Has Some Of The Best College Cities & Towns In The Country
Where does Idaho rank when it comes to the 2023's Best College Towns & Cities?. Well, our friends at WalletHub just released their list of Best 2023's Best College Towns & Cities, and here's how they determined the rankings "In order to determine the best college towns and cities in America, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across three key dimensions: 1) Wallet Friendliness, 2) Social Environment and 3) Academic & Economic Opportunities."
See the 31 Dazzling Trees You Missed at Nampa’s Canyon County Festival of Trees
After a two-year hiatus, the Canyon County Festival of Trees returned to an in-person event November 25-26 at the Ford Idaho Sports Center!. If you've moved to the Treasure Valley recently and are unfamiliar with the event, it's really something special in our community. The festival, its Cocktails and Canvas and Breakfast with Santa and live auction raise funds for both the Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels. The program delivers nutritious, low-cost meals to seniors who may not be able to cook for themselves, are homebound or have mobility issues.
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At
What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0