Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: “Some storms may become strong to severe”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Wednesday, November 30, due to an organized line of showers moving southeastward through the state. According to the outlook, “some storms may become strong to severe,” with a danger of damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents increasing
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending December 1 is increasing in all age categories (pre-school, public school age, and college), in keeping with the increase in state-wide community transmission among the school-aged. In the college age range of 18-22, the community transmission has...
cobbcountycourier.com
Two traffic fatalities within Cobb County reported to the Georgia Department of Public Safety over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period
The Georgia Department of Public Safety issued its report of traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday travel period, and two of the 18 statewide fatalities were within Cobb County. One of the reports was from the Cobb County Police Department, and the other was from the Kennesaw Police Department. The holiday...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Area Council to host Mayor Tumlin’s State of the City tomorrow, along with Marietta Citzen of the Year award
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin will present his annual State of the City address at the Cobb Chamber’s Marietta Area Council Luncheon tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. The location of the event is the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street, Marietta 30064. The...
cobbcountycourier.com
Judge extends acceptance date on some Cobb County absentee ballots for the December 6 runoff
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill issued an order extending the acceptance date for absentee ballots for the December 6 runoff for voters who had absentee ballot requests accepted on or before November 26, 2022. Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had filed...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Young Professionals’ holiday social has a casino theme this year
The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals will host its holiday social with a casino theme this year, with fun money and gaming tables. The details are explained in the following press release:. “The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its holiday social on Thursday, Dec. 8 at...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta History Center features holiday crafts for its December Pop-In event
“10am-4pm “Where: Marietta History Center. “Marietta History Center has special extended hours in December. Holiday Hours Starting Friday, December 2nd and Ends Friday, December 23rd. “Mondays: Closed. “Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm. “Thursdays-Saturdays: 10am to 8pm (last tickets sold at 7:30pm) “Sundays: 10am to 4pm (last tickets sold...
cobbcountycourier.com
UPDATED: SPLC, ACLU file suit over latest round of unreceived Cobb County absentee ballots
The Southern Poverty Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union filed legal action late last night with Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill over what they describe as a situation in which “Thousands of Voters Still Have Not Received Their Ballots.”. The Courier has contacted Cobb Elections,...
Comments / 0