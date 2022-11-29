ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents increasing

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending December 1 is increasing in all age categories (pre-school, public school age, and college), in keeping with the increase in state-wide community transmission among the school-aged. In the college age range of 18-22, the community transmission has...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Two traffic fatalities within Cobb County reported to the Georgia Department of Public Safety over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period

The Georgia Department of Public Safety issued its report of traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday travel period, and two of the 18 statewide fatalities were within Cobb County. One of the reports was from the Cobb County Police Department, and the other was from the Kennesaw Police Department. The holiday...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
GEORGIA STATE
Cobb Young Professionals’ holiday social has a casino theme this year

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals will host its holiday social with a casino theme this year, with fun money and gaming tables. The details are explained in the following press release:. “The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its holiday social on Thursday, Dec. 8 at...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta History Center features holiday crafts for its December Pop-In event

“10am-4pm “Where: Marietta History Center. “Marietta History Center has special extended hours in December. Holiday Hours Starting Friday, December 2nd and Ends Friday, December 23rd. “Mondays: Closed. “Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm. “Thursdays-Saturdays: 10am to 8pm (last tickets sold at 7:30pm) “Sundays: 10am to 4pm (last tickets sold...
MARIETTA, GA

