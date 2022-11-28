ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

waewradio.com

64 Tennessee Communities To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Fentress and Morgan Counties are among 64 communities in Tennessee that will receive Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million to assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. Fentress County...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

