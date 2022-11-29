Read full article on original website
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30,2022 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.
Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton
Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Russell was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church here in Clinton. He was a family man who enjoyed being outdoors. In his free time, Russell loved to watch UT Sports, listen to music, hike, and go kayaking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar
If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit
WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School made state history Friday, winning its eighth football championship in a row. It’s the 21st overall championship win for the Tornadoes and the first for long time defensive coordinator and first year Head Coach Brian Nix. Alcoa ends the year 14-1 after beating East Nashville 45-26.
Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season
Clinton 53 Anderson County 50…In each team’s District 4AAA opener, the Lady Mavs largely controlled the first half of action, but in the second half, Clinton rallied to take the lead, then held off a late charge by AC to snap its two-game losing streak. Allie York paced Clinton (3-2, 1-0) with 13 points while Bailey Burroughs tallied 10, and three other Lady Dragons scored at least 8. Anderson County (2-4, 0-1) was led by the duo of Emily Mustard, who scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and Jaelynn Bullock, whose 19 points included 13 made free throws.
Fantasy of Trees raises over $400K
Last week, the annual Fantasy of Trees welcomed more than 61,000 guests and raised over $400,000 towards East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s purchase of a Lifeline Ambulance. Money raised during this year’s Fantasy of Trees will go toward the purchase of a Lifeline ambulance, described by officials as a...
Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
Monkey’s Bar to Open Soon at Central and Depot
103 West Depot Avenue, at the corner of Central and Depot, did not stay vacant long. Elle Nelson, who will be known to patrons of the now closed Central Depot Bar, will open Monkey’s Bar in the very near future. I stopped by to speak with Elle to learn more about how she became one of the very few women to own a bar in the city and what patrons of the new establishment might expect.
OR Senior Center Holiday Reception Dec. 9
(OR Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will host a Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Come join us for a light box lunch consisting of chips,...
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
Rocky Top, Oliver Springs among recipients of Community Development Block Grants
(TN ECD press release/staff reports) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. The allocation of CDBG funds is based...
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Just In: Tennessee Tight End Miles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal
Second-year Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Campbell, a once-coveted signee in the 2021 recruiting class, never saw his career get on track in Knoxville. Campbell only appeared in one game in 2022, earning 13 snaps against UT-Martin. He appeared in five ...
