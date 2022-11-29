103 West Depot Avenue, at the corner of Central and Depot, did not stay vacant long. Elle Nelson, who will be known to patrons of the now closed Central Depot Bar, will open Monkey’s Bar in the very near future. I stopped by to speak with Elle to learn more about how she became one of the very few women to own a bar in the city and what patrons of the new establishment might expect.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO