LONG-RANGE PLAN, ENGAGEMENT EFFORTS HEADLINE SPC INFORMATIONAL HEARING
An informational hearing was held Thursday afternoon at the PA Careerlink office concerning the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission’s long-range transportation plan and other topics. Conversation started with a presentation on the SPC’s long-range plan and why the Commission wants public input on the initiative. Dominic Dandrea with the SPC said...
BARBARA NORLAND, 81
Barbara Norland, 81, Indiana, PA, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 4, 1941 in Erie, PA, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ann Plucin. Barbara was a 1959 graduate of the Villa Maria Academy, Erie, PA, and a...
RONALD BUNYAK, 72
Ronald D. Bunyak, 72 of Clymer, PA., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA.C. Ron was the eldest son of Emery and Margaret (Bichko) Bunyak of Heilwood, PA., born May 31, 1950, in Mercy Hospital, Johnstown, PA. He started...
IUP, SHEPHERD SEQUEL SET FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON
IUP and Shepherd face off Saturday in the Super Region One championship at Miller Stadium. Both teams squared off three weeks ago for the PSAC Championship, with IUP taking that matchup, 24-21. Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent was named a Harlon Hill finalist yesterday by the Little Rock Touchdown Club, along with...
ISOLDE RISINGER, 88
Isolde Berta (Hirsch) Risinger, 88, of Indiana, PA left to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from the Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home, PA. The daughter of Heinrich and Marga (Geishecker) Hirsch, she was born on August 7, 1934 in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Isolde met her...
ARNOLD PALMER REGIONAL AIRPORT RECEIVES ADDITIONAL $2 MILLION IN STATE FUNDS
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe has received an additional $2 million in state funding for the terminal expansion project. State Senator Kim Ward said that the airport authority received the extra money from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This brings the total of RACP funds for the project up to $6.5 million. Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the extra $2 million “sets the stage for expansion of the terminal facilities at our airport.”
TENANTS DISPLACED BY FIRE AT INDIANA BOROUGH APARTMENT HOUSE
Many tenants in an apartment building in Indiana Borough were displaced as a fire destroyed the building earlier today. Indiana Fire Association and the HAZMAT team were dispatched at 11:46 this morning to 122 North 6th Street in Indiana Borough for the fire in the three story apartment complex. They would be joined later by Homer City, Creekside, Coral-Graceton, Clymer, Cherryhill, and Black Lick fire departments.
JAMES BLAIR II, 65
James R. Blair, II, 65, of Clarksburg, PA passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at IRMC, Indiana, PA. The son of James R. and Barbara A. (Schwab) Blair, he was born July 17, 1957, in Glen Dale, WV. James graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1975. He worked...
STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED IN SALTSBURG BOROUGH
First responders were active late last night with four calls made to Indiana County 911. Brush Valley Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to a vehicle accident along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township around 9:08 p.m. No information is available on the crash. Then,...
IUP BASKETBALL OPENS CONFERENCE PLAY WITH ROAD TRIP
The IUP basketball teams have an eventful weekend ahead of them as they open the PSAC portion of their schedules. The women finished their non-conference schedule with a four-game winning streak after beating Ohio Dominican, Davis and Elkins, Rosemont, and Lincoln. Coach Craig Carey said his team is playing a more fast-paced type of game.
APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER
Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
TWO SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
While much of the activity in Indiana County Court today will focus on Criminal Call hearings, there are two sentencing hearings on the docket. One of the sentencing hearings will be for 46-year-old Ronald Kevin Zak of Ernest. He entered guilty pleas on September 9th to charges of simple assault and defiant trespass connected with an incident on June 9th of this year. A third charge of terroristic threats was not prosecuted.
THREE CHARGED FOR DAMAGING INDIANA PARKING GARAGE, STEALING GOLF CART
Indiana Borough Police announce that three people were charged in connection with an incident at the borough parking garage last month. Officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on October 29th for reports of damage to an exit gate and the theft of a golf cart that was stored there. Surveillance footage showed three suspects stealing the cart and damaging the gate. The cart was located in a parking lot several blocks from the parking garage.
FIBER OPTIC INSTALLATION, LINE PAINTING TO CAUSE SOME CHANGES IN TRAFFIC
Some road work is expected today in some parts of Indiana County. PennDOT is alerting motorists in the Lucerne Mines area of some rolling closures along Route 119 just south of the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority as First Energy and PA Electric Company crews will be installing a Fiber Optic line across the highway. The work will extend approximately one half-mile north and south of the project site.
STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING
State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
STRUCTURE, VEHICLE FIRE REPORTED THIS MORNING
Fire crews had an early start this morning with two incidents reported to Indiana County 911. The first call was for a structure fire at a home along Private Road 6028 in Green Township around 5:41 this morning. Commodore, Cherry Tree, Clymer and Hope fire departments were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance.
