While much of the activity in Indiana County Court today will focus on Criminal Call hearings, there are two sentencing hearings on the docket. One of the sentencing hearings will be for 46-year-old Ronald Kevin Zak of Ernest. He entered guilty pleas on September 9th to charges of simple assault and defiant trespass connected with an incident on June 9th of this year. A third charge of terroristic threats was not prosecuted.

UNIONTOWN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO