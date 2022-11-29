Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
Steed, Jacob Eddie
Jacob Eddie Steed 10/9/1983- 11/24/2022 Our sweet son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on November 24th in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born in Logan, Utah. Jake was loved so very much. He was born with cerebral palsy, yet he did not let that stop him from living his life the very best he could. Jake grew up in Providence, Utah and attended school at River Heights Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School and graduated from Mountain Crest High School. He brought so much joy to his family, and everyone he met. He always had a smile, and would be clapping to show his excitement for life. Jake thought he was a comedian and would crack up laughing to himself by tugging our hair as we walked by, or putting his feet up on our lap if we sat down by him. He thought he was the funniest guy ever. Jake was quite the character. He loved to tease. He was known for his high fives and would always make sure to give you one. The moment any music came on, he would rock out, his favorite song was 'Wild Thing', he would go wild listening to it. He loved small cars, trucks, and stuffed animals. He loved food, and would have drank a gallon of milk a day if we would have let him. Jake was the definition of innocence. He had pure joy and true love. He was very close to his mama and Grandma Steed and he loved to be spoiled by them. He loved his family unconditionally. Jake will be missed every single day. We were lucky to have him in our lives, and for what he taught us in his lifetime. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Darla Steed. Grandma Edna Steed, Grandma Lorna and Grandpa Donoven Fife. Aunties Sheila, Carol, and Brenda. Uncles Bill, Corey, Ted, Don, Mike and Joe. He leaves behind many that loved him dearly. His father Ed (Sonjia), sister Chantel (Curt), brother Joshua. Nieces Marlie and Maya. Nephews Aden and Driggs. Sisters by heart Anastasia and Angie. Many cousins, Tammy loved him dearly. And so many friends he's made throughout his life. Our family would like to thank all of his caregivers, teachers and friends. We appreciate the care and love you gave to Jake. He loved each and every one of you. Family and friends will have a celebration of Jacobs life at later date. We love you Jake-a-bubba-boo-la-rah.
Herald-Journal
Glade W. Davis’ 95th Birthday
A life well lived, while building a great legacy. Glade W. Davis was born December 9, 1927 to CR and Erma Chugg Davis (later divorced) of Providence Utah. He attended South Cache High School where he played football and made life-long friends. During High School, Glade met Carol Facer who later became his eternal companion and was married for 74 years prior to her passing in 2021. Glade served in the Navy and was recognized as part of our Country’s Honor Flight, flying back to Washington DC.
Herald-Journal
Forsberg, Ralph Lynn
Forsberg Ralph Lynn Forsberg 75 Hyrum, Utah passed away November 28, 2022. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Griffin, Louis DeVon
Griffin Louis DeVon Griffin 87 North Logan passed away November 25, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Dickerson, Sandra Valene Poppleton (Murray)
Sandra, 85, born 2/9/1937 & died 11/18/22 in Syracuse, UT, age-related illness. Daughter of Preston and Valene Murray, Wellsville. Married to Carl A. Dickerson 9/3/69, Salt Lake Temple. Two children, Marilee Cooper and Dr. Darin Dickerson. Preceded in death by husband Dr. Carl A., parents, parents-in-law Carl & Jean, daughter Marilee (Don), brothers Arlin (Joyce), Joel (Mickey), sister Deanna (Bill). Survived by brother Dr. Bruce (Leona), son Darin (Jenni), sister-in-law Donna Jean (John) and 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Graduate of South Cache High School and LDS Seminary. Attended Ricks College, Rexburg, ID. Beautiful person with cheerful smile , pleasant personality and traits of love, compassion, virtue, meek and lowly in heart. Jr. PromQueen (high school) and Homecoming Queen at Ricks. Worked as secretary LDS Church, Thiokol; many years as dental receptionist/assistant--practice linchpin. Active in Church, RS and YW programs. An earthly angel who cared for family and for parents in their diminishing years. Visitation and funeral service Friday 12/2/22, 11 a.m., LDS Church RS room, 195 W. Center Street, Wellsville, UT. Interment Wellsville City Cemetery. Family expresses thanks to all who made Sandra's mortal life successful and complete.
Herald-Journal
Kirk "Butch" Dean Hull
Kirk "Butch" Dean Hull 10/6/1951 - 11/26/2022 Our loving father, Kirk Dean "Butch" Hull passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Preston, Idaho following a short illness. He was surrounded by those he loved. Butch was born on October 6, 1951 in Logan, Utah to Harold "Tom" Hull and Hannah "Ann" Kirk Hull. He married his sweetheart Barbara Ann Buckner on October 27, 1978. Butch enjoyed operating heavy equipment, teaching his children to work hard, good adventures, and studying and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Herald-Journal
Stone, Carolyn Marie (Smith)
Stone Carolyn Marie Smith Stone 80 Preston passed away November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Downey Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Robert Mark Roylance
Robert Mark Roylance 8/9/1941 - 11/26/2022 Robert Mark Roylance passed away on November 26, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Robin Broadus (Rick); daughter, Trudy Fuhriman (Doug); daughter, Traci Petty (Eric); son, Dean Roylance (Kelly); son, James Roylance (Alison); daughter, Kimberly Banks (Travis); daughter, Becky Bostick (Itchy); brothers, Bill Roylance and Scott Roylance; 28 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Herald-Journal
Ray Earl Lish
Ray Earl Lish 6/17/1938 - 11/23/2022 Ray Earl Lish loving husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother and friend passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at his home in Tremonton, Utah surrounded by loved ones at the age of 84. Ray was born June 17, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah to Lloyd...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - November 30, 2022
It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and I forgot to say when I wished you a “Happy Thanksgiving” last week to remind you, like reminding you to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving time, to set your scale back 10 pounds last week.” Hope you all had an enjoyable Thanksgiving anyway!
Herald-Journal
Photo Gallery: Box Elder-Sky View Basketball
Sky View defeats Box Elder 58-40. Eli Lucero is the photo editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at elucero@hjnews.com or 435-792-7242.
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies headed west for NCAA Tournament
While some teams were sweating it out Sunday evening as the NCAA Selection Show wound down on EPSNU, the Aggies were not worried. Utah State knew it was in the Big Dance. That’s because the Aggies had captured the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in volleyball on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado. With that championship came an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Herald-Journal
Dayton sets public hearing for subdivision, updates rules for chicken owners
The November meeting of the Dayton City Council was going quite smoothly, until it started spiraling around the topic of a new subdivision. The first issue of the night was the final review of the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future growth. It began with a review of the map layout for the valley floor and their integration into the existing buildings. The layout is a grid set up with 1-acre building lots, each with two rows of five houses running back to back down opposite sides of the square.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies try to keep rolling, host Trailblazers
It’s been eight days since the Aggies last took the court for a men’s basketball game. While having time off for Thanksgiving was nice, Utah State is anxious to get back to playing games. Utah Tech comes to town for a Thursday night game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff in this first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Trailblazers is set for 7 o’clock.
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Nov. 30, 2022
Clifton/DaytonGrace Sharp, daughter of Will and Heidi Sharp of the Clifton 2nd Ward, will be getting baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday December 3rd. Congratulations to her!. Some members of Sue Beckstead’s family recently returned from a cruise through the Panama Canal....
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies, Mountain West off to good start
There are 20 teams in Division I men’s basketball who are still perfect thus far in the 2022-23 season. Three of them are from the Mountain West Conference and that trio does not include No. 24 San Diego State. It does include Utah State, who is 5-0. Joining the Aggies from the MW is UNLV (7-0) and New Mexico (6-0).
Herald-Journal
Franklin, developer reach agreement
Ninety-five minutes into a special Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, both parties could finally see a resolve to settle issues and move forward in an ongoing dispute between the city and the developer of a subdivision. Attorney Dan Dansie and Vice President Aaron Robertson represented Heritage Land...
Herald-Journal
Tremonton exploring ways to create more affordable housing
Like most cities in Utah and around the country, Tremonton is struggling to provide enough affordable housing to meet the needs of its lower- and moderate-income residents, a problem that has only become more difficult with the recent surge in home and rental prices. Now with new mandates from the...
Comments / 0