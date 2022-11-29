Read full article on original website
wunc.org
WFAE becomes the first public radio station in the Carolinas to unionize
Charlotte-based WFAE is now officially the first public radio station in the Carolinas to form a union. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will represent Content staff at the NPR member outlet. The development, which was first announced via Twitter on Thursday and confirmed by SAG-AFTRA...
wunc.org
North Carolina governor says electric trucks are key to cutting climate pollution
The electric vehicle industry is growing across the U.S. and in North Carolina, mainly as sales of electric passenger vehicles speed up. But what about bigger vehicles? Gov. Roy Cooper said this week state officials are drafting new rules that could get more electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses on state roads.
wunc.org
North Carolina advocate praises federal same-sex marriage protections: 'An important step forward'
North Carolina's U.S. Senators Tom Tillis and Richard Burr were among the 11 Republicans who joined Democrats in approving a bill this week that codifies same-sex and interracial marriage protections. The Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate after advocates raised concerns about whether same-sex marriage protections will be back...
wunc.org
New North Carolina laws on arson, domestic protections begin soon
More severe penalties for committing certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws approved by the General Assembly this year that will take effect on Thursday. The enacted legislation creates new felony crimes for setting fire...
wunc.org
NC officials move toward a more sophisticated way to rate public schools
North Carolina education officials are moving toward consensus on a better way to rate public schools, a deputy superintendent told the state Board of Education on Wednesday. The current system of A through F letter grades, which are based primarily on student proficiency on state exams, has been controversial for years. Those ratings tend to say more about the advantages or disadvantages students arrive with than the quality of instruction in schools. Top grades generally go to low-poverty schools and magnets that attract motivated students. Failing grades almost always signal a high-poverty school where students face a range of challenges.
wunc.org
North Carolina releases revised county economic distress rankings
The North Carolina Department of Commerce is out with revised economic distress rankings for all 100 counties. According to the department, counties are placed into three tiers based on four factors:. Average unemployment rate for the most recent 12 months for which data are available. Median household income for the...
wunc.org
State Board of Education scales back teacher licensing and pay plan to a pilot project
The State Board of Education voted today to recommend that a state education commission design a pilot project to test a revised system for licensing teachers before seeking to expand it statewide. The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) has for months been working on a draft plan to...
wunc.org
Home buyers should be told about past flood damage, groups say
Home sellers in North Carolina have to tell buyers if their properties are in a flood zone, but they don't have to say if homes have been damaged by flooding. As climate change brings more intense storms, environmental groups want to change that. Seven groups represented by the Southern Environmental...
