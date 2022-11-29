Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report
Brady spent his first 20 NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020.
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers
These are the variables that could be pivotal in seeing who comes out on top between the Las Vegas Raider and Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday
Miami Dolphins Coach Believes Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel Are Trying to 'Hustle' Him
The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins set for Sunday is dripping with storylines. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who made his name as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan, is facing his former team and mentor. The game also represents a ...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's what excites Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy about adding RB Melvin Gordon
The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to add to their running back room as the season has progressed. The latest addition to the position group has offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy excited. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bieniemy discussed the addition of Melvin Gordon. The team has familiarity with the player...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 13 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
NFL Analysis Network
Rams Get Another Disheartening Update On QB Matthew Stafford
The Super Bowl hangover looked real for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at the beginning of the 2022 season. Normally, teams will eventually shake that off and turn things around but that didn’t happen for the Rams and it doesn’t look like it ever will. Los...
Yardbarker
Chargers Got Revenge, but Raiders Still Lead Series
The Las Vegas Raiders, riding their first two-game winning streak of the season and out of a tie for the AFC West cellar with the Denver Broncos, would like to claim a bit of revenge against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chargers...
