ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014

It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
NBC Sports

What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Yardbarker

Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal

Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return

The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
NFL Analysis Network

Rams Get Another Disheartening Update On QB Matthew Stafford

The Super Bowl hangover looked real for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at the beginning of the 2022 season. Normally, teams will eventually shake that off and turn things around but that didn’t happen for the Rams and it doesn’t look like it ever will. Los...
Yardbarker

Chargers Got Revenge, but Raiders Still Lead Series

The Las Vegas Raiders, riding their first two-game winning streak of the season and out of a tie for the AFC West cellar with the Denver Broncos, would like to claim a bit of revenge against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chargers...
