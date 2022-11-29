ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Through Dolly Parton’s Book Gifting Program, Chester County Preschoolers Eligible to Receive Free Books

Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments

Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout

A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery

Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law

Photo byWilmington University. Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar.
NEW CASTLE, DE
West Chester Railroad Volunteer Chases Trains in Her New Book

Historian, Betsy Ross reenactor, train chaser, and now author Beth Anne Keates says her father inspired her passion for locomotives. Her first book, Union Pacific Railroad Heritage is dedicated to him, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. A volunteer at West Chester Railroad, Keates’ released her 128-page coffee...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County, PA
