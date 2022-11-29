Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO