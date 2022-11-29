Read full article on original website
What is next for memorial to Walmart mass shooting victims?
No one group came together to form what has become known as the memorial to the tragedy. Just the same, no one group has come forward to claim responsibility for its future.
WAVY News 10
Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
flcourier.com
Police release note from Virginia Walmart shooter who says he felt ‘mocked’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A note police found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22 was filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked. Police released the note on Friday, Nov....
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
wfirnews.com
Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings
The Red flags that were missed at UVA, in Chesapeake and at a Colorado Springs night club – shooters who have possible mental health issues but were never flagged. What one Virginia US Senator says may have to be tweaked. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
WDBJ7.com
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
1 injured following shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane.
Former Walmart employee warned management of shooter’s behavior
The employee, who asked to remain anonymous throughout the investigation, began working at the store in August 2019. She worked under the shooter for almost a year, before she quit last May.
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
Man accused of indecent exposure in Suffolk, police seek information
SUFFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested by police in Suffolk after two incidents involving indecent exposure and behavior with a child. Deshawn Parker, 26, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony, and indecent exposure. Both incidents happened on Nov. 24 in the Burbage Grant...
2 people remain hospitalized following Virginia Beach officer-involved shooting
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
13newsnow.com
New details in lawsuit over Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
One of the survivors is suing the company for $50 million. She says she warned managers about the gunman months ago.
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
WAVY News 10
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
Suffolk mother arrested, accused of abducting own child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk
Cars have been vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.
Protecting your home and family from intruders
"Lock your doors. Don't leave anything of value in your vehicle," said former Norfolk Police Chief, and WTKR’s Law Enforcement Analyst, Larry Boone.
