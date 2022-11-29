ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
wfirnews.com

Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings

The Red flags that were missed at UVA, in Chesapeake and at a Colorado Springs night club – shooters who have possible mental health issues but were never flagged. What one Virginia US Senator says may have to be tweaked. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.
WDBJ7.com

GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
WAVY News 10

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
