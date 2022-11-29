If you're not familiar with LankyBox and you are over the age of, say, 25, then we advise you not to bother trying to understand the brand. After doing a considerable amount of research, viewing multiple perplexing YouTube videos, perusing page after page of merchandise, and even trying the Lankybox foods, we really still don't understand it ourselves. To younger folks, the LankyBox brand makes sense: These guys have nearly 22 million subscribers on YouTube and their videos have garnered billions of views. But for the rest of us, this rather unusual blend of cartoon, video game, product unboxing and testing, music video parodying, and meme-heavy content is downright confusing. That's OK, though, because their content is geared toward kids, and kids seem to love it.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO