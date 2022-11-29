Read full article on original website
Steed, Jacob Eddie
Jacob Eddie Steed 10/9/1983- 11/24/2022 Our sweet son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on November 24th in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born in Logan, Utah. Jake was loved so very much. He was born with cerebral palsy, yet he did not let that stop him from living his life the very best he could. Jake grew up in Providence, Utah and attended school at River Heights Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School and graduated from Mountain Crest High School. He brought so much joy to his family, and everyone he met. He always had a smile, and would be clapping to show his excitement for life. Jake thought he was a comedian and would crack up laughing to himself by tugging our hair as we walked by, or putting his feet up on our lap if we sat down by him. He thought he was the funniest guy ever. Jake was quite the character. He loved to tease. He was known for his high fives and would always make sure to give you one. The moment any music came on, he would rock out, his favorite song was 'Wild Thing', he would go wild listening to it. He loved small cars, trucks, and stuffed animals. He loved food, and would have drank a gallon of milk a day if we would have let him. Jake was the definition of innocence. He had pure joy and true love. He was very close to his mama and Grandma Steed and he loved to be spoiled by them. He loved his family unconditionally. Jake will be missed every single day. We were lucky to have him in our lives, and for what he taught us in his lifetime. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Darla Steed. Grandma Edna Steed, Grandma Lorna and Grandpa Donoven Fife. Aunties Sheila, Carol, and Brenda. Uncles Bill, Corey, Ted, Don, Mike and Joe. He leaves behind many that loved him dearly. His father Ed (Sonjia), sister Chantel (Curt), brother Joshua. Nieces Marlie and Maya. Nephews Aden and Driggs. Sisters by heart Anastasia and Angie. Many cousins, Tammy loved him dearly. And so many friends he's made throughout his life. Our family would like to thank all of his caregivers, teachers and friends. We appreciate the care and love you gave to Jake. He loved each and every one of you. Family and friends will have a celebration of Jacobs life at later date. We love you Jake-a-bubba-boo-la-rah.
Chavez, Graciela Fernandez
Chavez Graciela Fernandez Chavez 87 Logan, Utah passed away November 28, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Glade W. Davis’ 95th Birthday
A life well lived, while building a great legacy. Glade W. Davis was born December 9, 1927 to CR and Erma Chugg Davis (later divorced) of Providence Utah. He attended South Cache High School where he played football and made life-long friends. During High School, Glade met Carol Facer who later became his eternal companion and was married for 74 years prior to her passing in 2021. Glade served in the Navy and was recognized as part of our Country’s Honor Flight, flying back to Washington DC.
Kirk "Butch" Dean Hull
Kirk "Butch" Dean Hull 10/6/1951 - 11/26/2022 Our loving father, Kirk Dean "Butch" Hull passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Preston, Idaho following a short illness. He was surrounded by those he loved. Butch was born on October 6, 1951 in Logan, Utah to Harold "Tom" Hull and Hannah "Ann" Kirk Hull. He married his sweetheart Barbara Ann Buckner on October 27, 1978. Butch enjoyed operating heavy equipment, teaching his children to work hard, good adventures, and studying and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Stone, Carolyn Marie (Smith)
Stone Carolyn Marie Smith Stone 80 Preston passed away November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Downey Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Robert Mark Roylance
Robert Mark Roylance 8/9/1941 - 11/26/2022 Robert Mark Roylance passed away on November 26, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Robin Broadus (Rick); daughter, Trudy Fuhriman (Doug); daughter, Traci Petty (Eric); son, Dean Roylance (Kelly); son, James Roylance (Alison); daughter, Kimberly Banks (Travis); daughter, Becky Bostick (Itchy); brothers, Bill Roylance and Scott Roylance; 28 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Lott, Dan Raymond
Lott Dan Raymond Lott 93 Providence passed away November 25, 2022. Funeral services will take place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at the Foxridge Ward Chapel (155 N 100 E, Providence, UT) with a viewing prior at 10:30 am. A complete obit will appear online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Out of Our Past - November 30, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. 25 Years Ago, November 26, 1997“Shock,” “delight,” and “honored” were only a few of the comments used by Walter and Tina Ross, as they were named the 1997 Lamplighter and Queen of Lights for the annual Festival of Lights in Preston.
Proposed road extension comes at a cost to North Logan residents
This past week North Logan city Mayor Lyndsay Peterson stated in her radio address 2500 North would eventually extend all the way to the bench. This was reported in the Cache Valley Daily. She failed to mention that to accomplish this she would need to declare eminent domain not just on private land but on relatively new homes. She would have to destroy one of the few remaining landmark original homes, and destroy green space she claims to be protecting. In addition, she supported another property tax increase in North Logan. North Logan was one of only three cities in Cache Valley to request another property tax increase this year. North Logan has a history of nearly yearly property tax increases, one of only two cities in the valley to use this business practice. Essentially, if Mayor Peterson cannot tax individuals out of their homes, she will take it from you through eminent domain. Mayor Peterson ran as a Republican, she took office just a year ago. She has continued an ongoing habit of North Logan city of increasing property taxes nearly annually, skipping only the year of COVID shutdown and now stating she will make decisions that will rob individuals of their homes and land. I for one feel she misled the voters of North Logan city, she leans left. She doesn't care who she hurts as long as it benefits North Logan city.
Photo Gallery: Box Elder-Sky View Basketball
Sky View defeats Box Elder 58-40. Eli Lucero is the photo editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at elucero@hjnews.com or 435-792-7242.
Developing Town: Lasting legacy of the Hotel Burnham
Editorial Note: Part 300 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1930-1942; Preston Citizen 1943-1948, 1971; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940; Hometown Album compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary for Henrietta Mansfield Dives) On the northeast corner of State Street and Oneida Street was the...
Lott Crockett speaks on the Hospital Auxiliary
A lot of people in Bear Lake County are vaguely familiar with the Hospital Auxiliary, which operates the thrift store and volunteer center adjacent to the hospital. What they may not know is the breadth of support the organization provides across the community. “Many people are under the assumption that...
Dayton sets public hearing for subdivision, updates rules for chicken owners
The November meeting of the Dayton City Council was going quite smoothly, until it started spiraling around the topic of a new subdivision. The first issue of the night was the final review of the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future growth. It began with a review of the map layout for the valley floor and their integration into the existing buildings. The layout is a grid set up with 1-acre building lots, each with two rows of five houses running back to back down opposite sides of the square.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies try to keep rolling, host Trailblazers
It’s been eight days since the Aggies last took the court for a men’s basketball game. While having time off for Thanksgiving was nice, Utah State is anxious to get back to playing games. Utah Tech comes to town for a Thursday night game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff in this first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Trailblazers is set for 7 o’clock.
USU volleyball: Aggies headed west for NCAA Tournament
While some teams were sweating it out Sunday evening as the NCAA Selection Show wound down on EPSNU, the Aggies were not worried. Utah State knew it was in the Big Dance. That’s because the Aggies had captured the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in volleyball on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado. With that championship came an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies, Mountain West off to good start
There are 20 teams in Division I men’s basketball who are still perfect thus far in the 2022-23 season. Three of them are from the Mountain West Conference and that trio does not include No. 24 San Diego State. It does include Utah State, who is 5-0. Joining the Aggies from the MW is UNLV (7-0) and New Mexico (6-0).
Franklin, developer reach agreement
Ninety-five minutes into a special Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, both parties could finally see a resolve to settle issues and move forward in an ongoing dispute between the city and the developer of a subdivision. Attorney Dan Dansie and Vice President Aaron Robertson represented Heritage Land...
Tremonton exploring ways to create more affordable housing
Like most cities in Utah and around the country, Tremonton is struggling to provide enough affordable housing to meet the needs of its lower- and moderate-income residents, a problem that has only become more difficult with the recent surge in home and rental prices. Now with new mandates from the...
