This past week North Logan city Mayor Lyndsay Peterson stated in her radio address 2500 North would eventually extend all the way to the bench. This was reported in the Cache Valley Daily. She failed to mention that to accomplish this she would need to declare eminent domain not just on private land but on relatively new homes. She would have to destroy one of the few remaining landmark original homes, and destroy green space she claims to be protecting. In addition, she supported another property tax increase in North Logan. North Logan was one of only three cities in Cache Valley to request another property tax increase this year. North Logan has a history of nearly yearly property tax increases, one of only two cities in the valley to use this business practice. Essentially, if Mayor Peterson cannot tax individuals out of their homes, she will take it from you through eminent domain. Mayor Peterson ran as a Republican, she took office just a year ago. She has continued an ongoing habit of North Logan city of increasing property taxes nearly annually, skipping only the year of COVID shutdown and now stating she will make decisions that will rob individuals of their homes and land. I for one feel she misled the voters of North Logan city, she leans left. She doesn't care who she hurts as long as it benefits North Logan city.

NORTH LOGAN, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO