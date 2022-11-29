Read full article on original website
khn.org
Humana To Shut Most Of Its SeniorBridge Home Care Facilities
In other news, the CEO of North Star Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, has stepped down; a large nursing home in Concord, California, has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle claims over abuse and neglect of patients; a new medical facility will open in Ohio on Dec. 6; and more.
Watch: The Politics of Health Care in California
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart joined the nonpartisan group Democracy Winters on Nov. 19 to discuss the politics of health care in California. She focused on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s major health care initiatives, including a transformation of the state Medicaid program that will bring nontraditional, social services to some enrollees — with a focus on homeless patients.
