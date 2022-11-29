Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd
HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. MCO - Free Report) is an integrated risk assessment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote. Pinduoduos...
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Billionaire hedge fund managers aren't letting a bear market stop them from buying up stocks that pay huge dividend yields.
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Did a Move to Buy Global Stocks Happen? Zacks DEC Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Dec Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. I. Start with Investigating the Top 10 World ETFs on Zacks.com. Across the last month, as the following Top 10 World ETF table shows, stock market...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio
PUBGY - Free Report) , Encore Wire Corporation (. TGLS - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
NVDA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and...
Zacks.com
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Air Products (APD) Stock for Now
APD - Free Report) is expected to benefit from its investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity measures amid headwinds including higher energy costs. The company’s shares are up 8.1% over a year, compared with a 1.5% rise recorded by its industry. Let’s find out why this Zacks...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Dillard's (DDS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BBBY - Free Report) closed at $3.60, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Hershey (HSY)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
CommScope (COMM) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Zacks.com
AMN or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
