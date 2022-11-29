ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Philly prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia's elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature's two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court to declare...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column

In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The...
AFP

Ukraine welcomes Russian oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Ukraine on Saturday welcomed a $60 price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, saying it would "destroy" Russia's economy. The price cap, previously negotiated on a political level between the G7 group of wealthy democracies and the European Union, will come into effect with an EU embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Most popular Christmas candies by state ID’d in new candy survey: report

‘Tis the season for sweets, and each American state seemingly has its own candy cravings when the holiday season arrives. CandyStore.com, a wholesale bulk candy website based in Los Angeles, believes it has narrowed down America’s top “Christmas candies” after consulting its customer base, candy manufacturers and distributors about seasonal orders and preferences. The online candy store says it received more than 16,000 responses this year for its “Most Popular Christmas Candy By State” survey. Twelve candies came out on top in the 50 states and Washington, D.C. While peppermint bark is a top choice in eight states, CandyStore.com identified some surprising fruit-flavored top picks, such as Skittles and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. As evening fell over the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the public got its first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It started with a flyover of the three bombers still in service: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. Then the hangar doors slowly...
PALMDALE, CA

