Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 4 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. USC could be in the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans. That could be the Huskies, who went 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders says a report stating Colorado has offered him its head coaching job is true and he has also received interest from other schools. The Jackson State coach didn’t say whether he’s considering any of the opportunities, including trying to turn around the Buffaloes’ declining program. The university hasn’t commented on any candidates to replace Karl Dorrell after he was dismissed in October. Interim coach Mike Sanford finished out the Buffaloes’ 1-11 season. Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-0 mark this season. The Tigers play Southern in the SWAC championship game this weekend.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade. Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history. But pulling off a similar turnaround could be even more difficult in this landscape of college football with players transferring more freely and earning money for name, image, and likeness.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men's college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn’t miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line. Seattle’s Viktor Rajkovic made a 3-pointer and a jump shot 1:50 into the second half for a 47-40 advantage. The Huskies took control from there and outscored Seattle 25-3 in a little more than the next nine minutes. Cameron Tyson scored 18 points for Seattle.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks suffered a scare when reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Stanford, UConn, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top five. No. 9 Virginia Tech is in the top 10 for the first time since 1999. Louisville saw its run of 98 straight weeks in the top 10 end as the Cardinals fell to 18th. It was the longest active streak.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for Tuesday night's game with No. 15 UCLA is a game-time decision. Boston hurt her right ankle in Sunday's win over Hampton. She left for the locker room right before halftime and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot over her foot and ankle. Staley said Boston felt better today, although she did not fully participate in practice. Boston was shooting free throws without the boot on after the session wrapped up. If Boston can't play, Staley said she's confident in her other post players.

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. UAB's DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST

No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12 , damaging playoff hopes LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams on Friday and roared past fourth-ranked Southern California 47-24 to not only win the Pac-12 Championship, but put USC’s College Football Playoff hopes in question. The loss by the Trojans could open the way for Ohio State to find a way in the CFP. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Utah is heading...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
AP News Summary at 12:02 a.m. EST

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he...
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator. Ask Raphael Warnock's voters what they think about the election, and it's often criticism of Walker that first comes tumbling out. “You’ve...
